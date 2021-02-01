'A True Legend': Tony Bennett Reveals His Struggle With Alzheimer's

Famous American singer Tony Bennett has anounced that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, breaking the news via his official Twitter account.
"Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s," Bennett tweeted, thanking his wife Susan and his family for their support.
He also thanked AARP The Magazine for telling his story, providing a link to an article which explains that he was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, and that the singer’s family have actually kept "his secret" for years – until now.
Life is a gift - even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story.— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 1, 2021
Many social media users rushed to wish Bennett all the best, some of them expressing surprise, while others opted to praise the him, using epithets like "a true legend" and "an absolute talent and a gentleman."
