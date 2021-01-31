Register
14:00 GMT31 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tom Cruise

    Living Up to the Name: 'Mission: Impossible' Filming With 'Obsessed' Tom Cruise Branded 'Nightmare'

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107004/06/1070040617_0:248:4752:2921_1200x675_80_0_0_99d0b4375e5843e7f1130db8b9064211.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202101311081937023-living-up-to-the-name-mission-impossible-filming-with-obsessed-tom-cruise-branded-nightmare/

    As the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible spy film series is scheduled to be released on 19 November 2021, the blockbuster where Hollywood icon Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt has been hit with serious delays, including due to COVID-19 lockdowns, since production began back in 2019.

    “Mission: Impossible 7”, starring one of the highest-grossing actors in the world, Tom Cruise, 58, is reportedly living up to its name, as the latest instalment of the spy movie franchise has been plagued by delays and challenges. 
    Determined to see the filming through, with the release date already moved to four months later than planned, to 19 November, Cruise is continuing to be a “nightmare,” sources have been cited by The Sun as saying.

    Amid the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns and restrictions, the actor and producer had the cast and crew relocate to the Middle East for the latest run of scenes.

    However, many among the team are reportedly now grumbling at the prospect of not being able to return home to their families.

    ​“A lot of us would love to cut our losses and leave things for a while, then pick up when we can,” a source told the outlet, adding:

    “But Tom is completely obsessed with finishing and nothing will stop him. He’s the most determined person. It’s impressive, but a nightmare.”

    The outlet reported that after production moved from the UK to the United Arab Emirates, the absence of direct flights between the Middle East and Britain amid COVID-19 restrictions has frayed tempers.

    Even if the staff were to be allowed an opportunity to grab a flight home, “red list” restrictions currently require all travellers from the UAE to the UK to self-isolate for 10 days.

    Filming Mired in Challenges

    According to insiders, many junior staff involved in the filming “just want to go home”.

    “…The hope was that after the pre-Christmas rows and delays, filming out in the UAE would give the crew more freedom to make headway without holdups,” said the source, adding that now “this is starting to feel like a real nightmare of a production”.

    “It feels like everything is against us at the moment and morale is really down,” the source was quoted as saying.

    Ever since production began back in 2019, the process has been mired in delays over coronavirus restrictions.
    Furthermore, recent reports have revealed Tom Cruise’s hyper-insistence on observing COVID-19 safety protocols.

    Sources earlier told The Sun that five staff members had quit the set after a second meltdown by Cruise, who purportedly yelled at two people over allegedly ignoring social distancing and standing too close to each other near a computer on set.

    ​Cruise, adamant about abiding by COVID-19 guidelines on the set, reportedly spent $700,000 of his own money to charter two cruise ships for the crew to live in, because the spy saga had to be filmed across various cities in pandemic-hit Europe.

    In an earlier reported leaked rant, Tom Cruise warned that crew members would be fired if they were to violate the protocols.

    "If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again", the actor said, according to the leaked audio.

    Related:

    George Clooney Backs Tom Cruise After Mission: Impossible Star Scolds Crew Over COVID Regulations
    Five Crew Members Reportedly Leave Mission: Impossible Set After Tom Cruise's 'Second Meltdown'
    'Psychotic' or 'Old School'? Tom Cruise's Rant About COVID Rules on MI7 Set Divides Hollywood Stars
    Tags:
    Tom Cruise
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French model Mathilde Charuet wears Italian designer Sofia Crociani to present Aelis' Spring-Summer 2021 collection for the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, France on 27 January 2021.
    Haute Couture, Virtual Format and One Very Surprising Debut: Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse