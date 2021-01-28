GOT7's Jackson Drops Dramatic Surprising Teaser for New Song

The Chinese rapper's new song will be out on 30 January and fans expect there to be a high level of quality in the music, as well as in the video. His last singles, “100 Ways” and “Pretty Please”, with EDM Swedish duo Galantis, both conquered first place on the charts, not only in the domestic and Asian region, but also worldwide.
Recently, on 22 January, the Sublime Artist Agency confirmed a strategic marketing campaign with Jackson's label Team Wang, after GOT7 parted ways with JYP Entertainment. Sublime Agency also took over branding for Wang's co-member from GOT7, Youngjae. Ahgases (the name of the fandom) will support their favourite member and anticipate each new song, the first since Jackson left JYP.
I’m not sure but I think Jackson’s new song is all about his journey moving to Korea. // alone theory thread#JacksonWang #TeamWang #GOT7 #IGOT7 @JacksonWang852 @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/TtOFg08GsT— kaia // GOT7 ON MUBEAT (@jinbeomskaia) January 28, 2021
there’s gonna be a day where jackson is just gonna tweet “just dropped my new song check it out!” without any prior notice or teasers 😭— sahar ♡༄ (@flowersseun) January 28, 2021
We often see the happy and positive side of jackson but his new song ALONE will def show the world the difficulties and challenges that he had to overcome throughout his journey to become an idol and now a KING of his own castle. Cant wait for the next teaser, jack!
— d e s (@chayeoooom) January 28, 2021
JACKSON WANG IS COMING BACK WITH A NEW SONG AND MUSIC VIDEO 🔥 #GOT7— chloé 🥀 (@stangyupsal) January 26, 2021January 26, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)