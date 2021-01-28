Register
28 January 2021
    FILE - In this 2 September 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew, leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St. Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said on 2 July 2020 that Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.

    Maxwell ‘Ordered Room With Young Girls to Kiss, Dance Sexually’ In front of Epstein, Court Docs Say

    Society
    A string of documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s former partner’s second deposition and other court proceedings have been released publicly this week, suggesting Ghislaine Maxwell preyed on her victims in an attempt to lure them into sex services for her billionaire friend.

    A string of documents pertaining to Ghislaine Maxwell’s second deposition and other court proceedings have been publicly released this week, suggesting Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend sought out her victims in an attempt to lure them into sex services for her billionaire friend.

    Jeffrey Epstein’s suspected madam Ghislaine Maxwell ordered a “room full of underage girls” for her former lover to watch them “dancing sexually, kissing” and romping boisterously with each other, according to dozens of documents related to Maxwell’s second deposition, now released and cited by the Daily Mail.

    One of the files in the newly published trove of court papers is a filing by attorneys for Epstein victim Virginia Roberts that featured a redacted witness account blasting Maxwell for “preying” on a number of purported sex victims and accusing her of forcing them to sexually appease the billionaire paedophile.

    For instance, one witness reportedly claimed that British socialite Maxwell had procured her from a school campus for sex with Epstein by initially inviting her to be her personal assistant. Separately, another person testified that she would call him and ask “to bring over young girls that she would provide to Epstein".

    The filing also sported testimony from Ronaldo Rizzi, a butler who worked for hedge fund mogul Glenn Dubin and his wife, Eva Andersson-Dubin. 

    Rizzo had previously said, in filings for an unrelated case, that Epstein and Maxwell once brought a 15-year-old Swedish girl with them when they came to see his employers in New York.

    It brought him to “tears” as he recounted how the teen shared with him that Maxwell had stolen her passport and tried  to “make her have sex with Epstein”.

    The filings surfaced after Maxwell the other day asked a judge to dismiss her case in the run-up to her July 12 trial, citing various reasons  including that a deal years ago not to prosecute Epstein and others should shield her from prosecution. Lawyers for the embattled socialite said among other things that the indictment against her was obtained unjustly and doesn’t specify the vaguely worded crimes that she is supposedly guilty of.

    Maxwell, 59, is being held in a Brooklyn jail after being denied bail twice after her arrest in July 2020 at her New Hampshire hideaway.  Judge Alison Nathan argued that the latest eye-watering sum offered in exchange for her release, $28.5 million, was so much higher than the first one -  $3.5m – proposed just after her arrest, that  it raised suspicions.

    She has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three teenage girls, including a 14-year-old, for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997. The indictment alleged that she herself had also joined the abuse from time to time, something she denied.

    If found guilty of six federal charges brought against her, the Briton, who remains jailed on grounds she is a high “flight risk”,  will face up to 35 years behind bars.

