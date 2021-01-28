HBO Max Considering Shooting ‘Game of Thrones’ Animated Drama Series – Reports

An animated GoT series is currently in the early stages of development, with HBO Max holding meetings with writers, The Hollywood Reporter claimed late Wednesday, citing sources. The company is also directly working with George R.R. Martin, the writer who created the “A Song of Ice and Fire” fantasy world in a series of popular novels.
No specific agreements have been reportedly reached yet.
In October 2019, HBO gave a green light to the “House of the Dragon” series, a prequel of the “Game of Thrones” that will be dedicated to the history of the Targaryen dynasty.
The Game of Thrones series (2011-2019) focuses on the deep political crisis on the conflict-mired Westeros continent, which erupted after the fall of the Targaryen dynasty that previously ruled there for centuries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)