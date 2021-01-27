Ex-Bradford City Player Gets Three Years in Prison For Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Girl

Tyrell Robinson pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to having engaged in sexual activity with a minor and admitted to taking and distributing an indecent picture of a child. Bradford City, the club for which Robinson was playing when the incident took place in 2018, has terminated its contract with him.

Ex-Bradford City player Tyrell Robinson, 23, has been jailed for having sex with a 14-year-old girl. The court heard that the young man and his flatmate plied three teenagers with vodka before having sex with them. Robinson stopped having sex with one of the teenagers after her mother called her. After she left, he texted her.

"Promise me you won’t say anything. I don’t understand how come you look so pretty when you’re only 14."

During the party, Robinson also took a photo of his flatmate Korrie Berman having sex with the other two girls. Later he sent the image in Snapchat adding to it tongues and pictures of police cars.

Bradford Crown Court heard that two of the girls were "absolutely gone" during the party. Later the two young men joked about their sexual escapades.

"Bro, I feel like a paedo," Berman messaged Robinson.

One of the girls' mothers contacted the police the next day and Robinson’s flatmate Berman was arrested.

Robinson befriended the girls in 2018 at a party which Bradford City's authorities clearly told him not to attend. He texted one of the girls before meeting her to have sex.

"I think you are stunning but your age is a killer", read the text.

Gillian Batts, prosecuting, said the athlete had searched on internet about "under-age sex" and he and his flatmate were aware of the girls' age. Judge Richard Mansell QC sentenced the athlete to three-and-a-half years' jail.

"The harm you have caused to the three young girls and their families is considerable", the judge said announcing the verdict.

Robinson's flatmate Berman, 22, was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to five charges of engaging in sex with minors. As well as their sentences, both Robinson and Berman will be on the sex offenders' register for life.

After Arsenal academy, Robinson played for West Bromwich Albion before joining Bradford City on transfer. Before the case he was described as a promising player.