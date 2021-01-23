'Lolita Express' Pilot Who Allegedly Flew Prince Andrew Tracked Down by Media

The pilot reportedly claims that the Duke of York flew at least ten times on Epstein's jet, even though his flight logs do not seem to feature the prince's name.

David Rogers, the former pilot of Jeffrey Epstein's infamous "Lolita Express" jet, is refusing to speak about the disgraced financier's friends, including Prince Andrew, or about Epstein's alleged victims, the Daily Mirror reports.

According to the newspaper, Rogers said simply "I can't talk" when reporters finally managed to track down the 67-year old airman to Lake Worth, Florida.

"David has complied with the FBI and others investigating those who enabled Jeffrey’s offending. He was trusted with his most prized and high-profile friends, not only the Prince but Bill Clinton too," a source reportedly explained. "He's adamant he didn’t see any wrongdoing as he flew Epstein, his cronies, and the girls around."

The newspaper points out, however, that Rogers does claim that Prince Andrew "flew at least 10 times on the billionaire’s jet," with the pilot's flight logs providing "the most detailed independent testimony to the courts about Andrew’s friendship" with Epstein.

The flight logs, however, apparently do not feature the prince's name but rather initials A.P. which "had been used for Epstein’s chef Adam Perry Lang" – Buckingham Palace insists "court ­circulars from the time disprove the claims."

"David Rogers' claims simply don’t stand up to any kind of objective scrutiny," a friend of Prince Andrew said. "The Duke was elsewhere on numerous occasions that the initials AP appear."

Prince Andrew found himself facing severe scrutiny in the wake of his interview with the BBC in November 2019, when he rejected Virginia Giuffre Roberts claims that they had had sex three times between 2001 and 2002, and defended his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York has also came under fire last year for failing to cooperate with investigators looking into Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes, even though his legal team insisted that the prince was ready to give evidence.