21 January 2021
    'Completely Wrong': New Sexual Consent App Under Fire in Denmark

    Society
    by
    Sputnik International
    While sexologists have suggested the consent app would put a damper on sex life and impede sexual skills, legal professionals have warned that electronic consent won't hold up in court, rendering the app sparked by a controversial "consent law" useless.

    The app iConsent has hit the Danish market a few weeks after parliament passed a much-debated law that classifies all sex without formal consent as rape. Failing to obtain consent before engaging in intercourse may result in criminal charges.

    According to the founders, the purpose of the app is to ensure that both parties agree to have intercourse.

    "It works in such a way that the user can enter the phone number of the person he or she wants to have sex with. You send the request, and the other is then given the opportunity to accept or reject the request for consent to sex", developer Carsten Nielsen explained to Danish Radio.

    The given consent is valid for 24 hours and is limited to sexual intercourse.

    Nielsen agreed that it may feel strange reaching for a phone in an intimate situation, but, in isolation, so is putting on a condom.

    "So yes, it's controversial, and maybe even weird. But maybe it will feel more normal in a year's time", Nielsen said.

    The "safe sex" app, however, instantly aroused criticism from specialists.

    "The app is definitely not the solution to obtaining consent. A sexual relationship is not about a contract, so it's a step in a completely wrong direction from the needs that are out there", Lene Stavngaard, the national head of Sex and Society, told Danish Radio. "The consent app cannot be seen as a supplement to oral consent. What we need to ensure is a better sexual language for how we can give and receive consent, among other things through better sex education", Stavngaard suggested.

    The developers argued that the app is designed to create security for both men and women. Men in particular can use the app if they are accused of a rape, where the evidence often rests on testimony.

    Defence lawyer Morten Bjerregaard, however, countered that consent from the app won't stand up in court and thus won't have any great legal significance.

    "One must be very aware that the consent only applies as long as both parties are willing. This means that if one party agrees changes their mind along the way, then it becomes somewhat of a duty. I therefore don't believe that an app solves the argument that the consent has been withdrawn along the way. The initiative is probably well-meant, but legally it is not solid proof", Morten Bjerregaard told Danish Radio.

    Both Sex and Society and Morten Bjerregaard warned that electronic consent may weaken people's awareness of whether consent is still there when the act begins.

    "I doubt that the app will gain much traction. The road to sex will be awkward, and also I don't see that it is going to change that much", Bjerregaard said.

    Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod addresses a press conference in Eigtved's Warehouse in Copenhagen, on July 21, 2020, on the eve of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Copenhagen.
    © AFP 2020 / IDA MARIE ODGAARD
    Danish Minister Who Apologised for 'Drunk and Stupid' Sex With 15-Year-Old Girl Reported for Rape
    The app sparked a backlash among Danish politicians. Among others, the Social Liberals legal spokesman Kristian Heegaard called it a "scandalous misunderstanding" of the law.

    Clinical sexologist Jesper Bay-Hansen is also sceptical.

    "It is a skill to read others sexually, so if we move it to an app, we let go of the opportunity to learn that skill. I also fear that we are desexualising our sex life. That we get too little passion and too much jurisprudence. Understanding that we also sometimes read each other's signals incorrectly is also important", Jesper Bay-Hansen told Danish Radio.

    "So, we shouldn't even communicate as human beings anymore? Consent comes through words and through sexual behaviour. This app makes us sound like we are animals", renowned playboy and reality TV star Jeppe Risager said.

    In adopting the consent law, Denmark followed in its neighbour Sweden's footsteps. Sweden was the first Nordic nation to introduce a "consent clause" in 2018, opening the possibility of conviction for "negligent rape" due to failure to obtain specific consent. Since then, Finland has also chosen this route.

    While an increase in rape convictions was reported following the "consent clause", it was not without controversy as legal professionals warned it would sophisticate legal proceedings and jeopardise justice by risking innocent people getting jailed.

    Denmark
    News
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

