Register
02:29 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Feb. 2, 2013, file photo, a smartphone display shows the Twitter logo in Berlin, Germany, Twitter unsealed the documents Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, for its planned initial public offering of stock and says it hopes to raise up to $1 billion

    US Embassy in Israel Sparks Outrage After Twitter Account Includes West Bank, Gaza

    © AP Photo / Soeren Stache
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/09/1081715645_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_e43477181fb949e6f257978b554be403.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202101211081831609-us-embassy-in-israel-sparks-outrage-after-twitter-account-includes-west-bank-gaza/

    Under the Trump administration, relations between the US, Israel and the Palestinians have not been the picture of friendliness, and escalated further following "The Deal of the Century." The latter envisioned Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

    The incoming administration of US President Joe Biden quickly came under fire on Wednesday after he was sworn in as the next commander-in-chief when it was revealed that the Twitter page for the US ambassador to Israel was modified during the transition.

    The account was temporarily changed from the name “US Ambassador to Israel” to “US Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.” The change was noted in both the account’s name and in the Twitter bio.

    At the time, the switch-up unfolded as former ambassador David Friedman vacated the post, and instantly drew condemnation from spectators, including some US politicians. Among the critics were Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who deemed the move as being controversial for the incoming administration.

    Scott specifically remarked via social media that the change “shows the Democrats’ hostility to Israel,” and that “Israel has been willing for decades to negotiate sovereignty over [the West Bank and Gaza] but has been met with only hostility and terrorism.”

    The Times of Israel reported the mix-up only lasted “less than two hours.”

    Although it’s unclear what prompted the change, a spokesperson for the US embassy told NPR’s Daniel Estrin the name change was “not a policy change or indication of future policy change.” The embassy later explained “it was an inadvertent edit."
    Antony J. Blinken, of New York, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. January 19, 2021. Alex Edelman/Pool via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / Alex Edelman/Pool
    Antony J. Blinken, of New York, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. January 19, 2021.

    The alteration also came after Antony Blinken, Biden's nominee to fill the role of secretary of state, remarked during a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday that he and the new president believe a two-state solution is “the best way and maybe the only way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish democratic state and to give the Palestinians the state to which they are entitled.”

    At the time, the official also indicated that he was in favor of leaving the US embassy in Jerusalem. 

    Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital prompted widespread outrage in 2017, marking an abrupt change from decades’ worth of US foreign policy.

    Related:

    US Embassy in Israel Seeks Apology for Israeli Group’s Third Temple Photo Stunt
    Ex-Envoy on US Merging Consulate With Embassy in Israel: 'Won't Make Any Change'
    US Secret Service Arrests Man in Body Armor at Israel Embassy in DC - Report
    US Embassy Manama Posts Security Alert For Americans in Bahrain After Deal With Israel
    Tags:
    Israel ambassador, Gaza, West Bank, Twitter, Israel, US, Trump administration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse