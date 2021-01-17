Register
11:41 GMT17 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 27 August 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York

    Did Prince Andrew's Aides Reach Virginia Robert's Twitter 'Troll' to Call 'Sex' Claims Into Doubt?

    © REUTERS / Bebeto Matthews
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081793761_0:478:2722:2010_1200x675_80_0_0_5de958274169cdb81b9e3ca8683abf16.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202101171081793976-did-prince-andrews-aides-reach-virginia-roberts-twitter-troll-to-call-sex-claims-into-doubt/

    Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre maintains that the late financier had forced her into a sexual relationship with British royal Prince Andrew on at least three occasions when she was under 18. As evidence, she provides a photo featuring her alongside the Duke during one of their purported encounters.

    Advisers for Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have reportedly reached out to Molly Skye Brown, a former model who emerged as an occasional critic of Virginia Roberts Giuffre on social media, in a “desperate” attempt to discredit the duke’s accuser, a report by the Mail on Sunday claims.

    Roberts Giuffre says that she was sex trafficked to Prince Andrew by Epstein on three occasions, the first time being in London 2001 before she turned 18. She cites the photo of them together, allegedly taken by Jeffrey Epstein on the occasion that also features his associate Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. The Duke denies these claims, suggesting that the viral pic showing his hand around the young Virginia’s waist could have been doctored.

    Brown, who was dubbed a 'Twitter Troll' by the Mail, is said to have published a series of tweets last year, calling Prince Andrew’s alleged victim a “thug” and suggesting that the image in question was faked. According to the 42-year-old former beauty queen, she was then contacted by Ms. Antonia Marshall, an aide of Prince Andrew’s former spouse Sarah Ferguson.

    Ms. Marshall reportedly thanked Brown for “online support” and asked the woman whether she “had time at some point for a quick chat” with regards to her post “about the photo of the Duke being edited/doctored”.

    The two then had an exchange of messages on WhatsApp and a “lengthy” talk, the report says. The adviser also allegedly suggested organising a meeting between Brown and the Duchess of York to then pass on a greeting to Prince Andrew’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

    “We are all one big family and see each other all the time,” Ms. Marshall was quoted as saying.

    At one point, she has reportedly elaborated on the idea that a “spy” Twitter account could be set up to dig up information about Epstein’s alleged victims. According to the media, Ms. Marshall then moved to introduce the woman to Prince Andrew’s PR expert Mark Gallagher.

    The man had allegedly sent a message to the ex-model, saying that he was interested in discussing with her “the important distinction” she has apparently drawn with her comments “between survivors and – in effect – enablers”.

    Brown, who maintains that she was at one point nearly recruited by Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell as a masseuse at the age of 14, calls now-married Virginia Roberts Giuffre an “enabler” for the disgraced financier’s abuses.

    According to Brown's cited comments, she had given the aides for the Duke and Duchess of York all the “evidence” she had about the photo in question being “doctored” but then sent out all the email exchanges with the advisers to the FBI.

    The Duke’s representatives have declined to comment on the issue and support or reject the claims when approached by the media. The report argues that Ms. Marshall does not have a similar “recollection” of her exchanges with Brown, who called an attempt to bring her into the story “desperate”.

    After the Daily Mail story was published, Molly Skye Brown shared the article under caption “Cool story. Media is so corrupt. The evidence I provided vs what was written.. Fantastic.”

    ‘Nobody Can Prove That Photo Has Been Doctored’

    During BBC’s Newsnight interview in November 2019, Prince Andrew famously rejected Virginia Giuffre Roberts claims that the two had had sex three times between 2001 and 2002. He told the media that he has “no recollection” of ever meeting the woman and suggested that their photo together could have been edited – although he said that “nobody” could prove that the pic “has been doctored”.

    “I don't believe that photograph has been taken in the way that has been suggested,” the Prince said on camera.

    The digital experts who studied the picture say that nothing suggests that it has been edited in any way.

    During the interview, the Prince famously disputed Virginia’s claims of going to the Tramp club together before having a sexual encounter, saying that he had spent the day visiting Pizza Express in Woking, a town nearly thirty miles away from London.

    But the Duke’s claims, as well as his defence of friendship with sexual offender Epstein during the interview prompted a severe backlash from the public.

    In November 2019, Queen Elizabeth’s son announced that he would step down from his official duties to allow for the public storm to calm down.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves with her son Prince Andrew, at Crathie Kirk after attending a Sunday morning church service near Balmoral, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Robert Perry
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves with her son Prince Andrew, at Crathie Kirk after attending a Sunday morning church service near Balmoral, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019

    He was also slammed for the past year by US authorities for failing to provide cooperation in relation to the probe into Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes. But the duke’s legal team said that he was always there to give authorities all the information he had.

    Buckingham Palace’s official position on the issue is that Prince Andrew did not have any sexual relationship with Virginia Roberts Giuffre and “any claim to the contrary is false”.

    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, sex slaves, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Prince Andrew, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse