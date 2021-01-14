Public is Not Craving Prince Harry's and Meghan's Return to UK For Queen's B'day, Media Poll Shows

Britain’s ruling monarch Queen Elizabeth II is planning to publicly celebrate her 95th birthday this June with a traditional Trooping the Colour parade. But it remains a question whether her LA-based grandson Prince Harry will join the high-profile party, mainly due to travel restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some members of British public dread the idea that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could return to the UK for the Queen’s birthday celebration in June, a media poll conducted by Express.co.uk on 13 January has revealed.

Among 4,053 voters on the question “Should Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to the UK for the Queen’s birthday?”, 88% argued that the Sussexes must not make their way back to the continent for the occasion, following their loud departure from their senior royal positions in March.

Only 452 (11%) of those who took part in the vote cheered their comeback to congratulate the monarch. 1% of the remaining respondents were uncertain on the issue.

Several voters have also rushed to express their opinion on the question in the commentary section under the poll – and some of them were not shy in hiding their outrage about the royal family’s decision to live a “financially independent” life, which they announced back in January 2020.

“They left and they should stay ‘left’,” one person commented.

“They are a couple of damn self-seeking, arrogant, greedy wasters,” one user raged.

To some of them it wasn’t a question of whether the 36-year-old prince should come back to the official celebration but rather his wife Meghan, who has not found much favour among some Britons.

“Were it up to me, I'd say Harry & Archie should come, in a private capacity because they are still the Queen's grandson and great-grandson. But Megan? No. That said, I very much doubt that she would opt to come anyway,” one person claimed.

The poll was conducted after a royal aide confirmed to the Sunday Times that the Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate the Queen’s 95th birthday was currently scheduled for the summer despite possible restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

"The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back, depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen," the aide said.

New lockdown restrictions were introduced in the United Kingdom in December following the discovery of a new, more transmittable strain of coronavirus. The situation has reportedly put on hold despite Prince Harry’s anticipated comeback to his home country from LA for a 12-month review of the Megxit deal with Buckingham Palace.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still expected to make their way back to London for a number of occasions this year – apart from the Queen’s Birthday, the royal family will also celebrate the 100th birthday of Prince Philip in June, as well as the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue, jointly commissioned by Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William.

Earlier, a poll conducted by Express.co.uk asked whether Prince Harry should be removed from a royal line of succession. 96 percent of those who took part in the online survey have supported the call.