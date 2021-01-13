Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals How He Crashed Political Rally to Film Scene With VP Mike Pence in Borat 2

The sequel to the famous mockumentary, where the British actor portrays a Kazakh journalist, who gets into funny and uncomfortable situations while interviewing people in the United States, received favourable reviews, but was criticised by Donald Trump and his allies.

Famous comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed how he managed to crash the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in order to film a scene with US Vice President Mike Pence for his movie "Borat 2". In the scene, Cohen appears disguised as Trump and carrying a woman in fishnet stockings over his shoulder. "Michael Pennis! I brought a girl for you. Don't worry, I not get jealous! She like Ivanka", Cohen shouted in a strong accent.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Baron, who during his career has interviewed and pranked many celebrities and politicians, including Buzz Aldrin, Gore Vidal, and Bernie Sanders, said it took a lot of effort to "become" Donald Trump.

"I prepared by waking up at 1 a.m., driving to a motel, sitting in a chair for six hours while a prosthetics team changed my face to Donald Trump's and then, yes, sneaking into CPAC and staying in a men's lavatory for a number of hours", Cohen told The Los Angeles Times before joking that he knows a lot about conservatives.

"I had a phone, and I had one Coca-Cola. And I put little lines on the Coke bottle for how much I could drink per hour. In the meantime, I became familiar with the inner workings of the right-wing man more than anyone around. I know their diets. They need more roughage. It was a little too lively in there", Cohen said.

The British actor previously revealed that the filming of the scene was almost torpedoed, when the body scanner installed at the entrance to the building beeped at his chest. Cohen lied to the security officer that it was a pacemaker and was allowed to enter the building.

Vice President Pence was not the only member of the Trump team who fell victim to Cohen's character. Rudy Giuliani, the president's lawyer faced a lot of questions after a scene with him was posted online. In it the 76-year-old is interviewed by Borat's daughter Tutar Sagdiyeva. Throughout the interview Borat's daughter, played by actress Maria Bakalova, touches Giuliani's hand and at some point puts her hand on his knee. When the fake interview ends Tutar invites Giuliani for a drink "in the bedroom". She then helps Giuliani to remove his microphone and the lawyer then lays on the bed and seemingly puts his hand inside his pants.

good thing im not Borat..i would have let this continue till you were in ruins and a jail cell. pic.twitter.com/uOoxr2msWp — Sir Spamalot (@DavidHojnowski3) January 12, 2021

​Giuliani said at "no time before, during, or after the interview" were his actions inappropriate and noted the accusations against him are an attempt to blunt his campaign to expose criminal actions by Democrat Joe Biden.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Sacha Baron Cohen revealed that he wouldn't have made the sequel if Donald Trump hadn't "inspired" him. "The new Borat is really my form of peaceful protest", he told the newspaper.

Trump criticised the movie and the comedian calling him a "phoney".

"I don't find him funny. To me, he's a creep", Trump told reporters.

Incidentally, the two met when Cohen began his career starring in "Da Ali G Show", where like in most of his projects he interviews famous people, asking them funny and uncomfortable questions.