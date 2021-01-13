Changing His Image? Prince Harry Reportedly Spotted Wearing Ponytail

Prince Harry seems to have changed his image, adopting a casual style and even growing a ponytail, according to actor Rob Lowe, who is a neighbour of the Sussexes in Montecito.
"He lives about a mile from me", the actor told "The Late Late Late Show", describing Prince Harry. "He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car... It was very, very quick - don't totally quote me on it - but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail".
The host of the show James Corden doubted the actor actually saw the prince, but Lowe insisted it was Harry, noting that he actually followed the man to the Sussexes' mansion, just to be sure.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, retired from their senior royal duties last year, causing mass speculation in the British tabloids about possible conflicts in the Royal Family that made them leave the country.
Several reports suggested that Harry had "no regrets" about the decision and no plans to return to the UK, as the Sussexes aimed at a "financially independent" life in the United States, striking major contracts with Spotify and Netflix to produce family content.
