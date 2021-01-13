Daily Telegraph Co-Owner Sir David Barclay Dies Suddenly Aged 86

On Tuesday the Telegraph reported that the British media mogul had died unexpectedly at the age of 86 after a short illness.
Working in partnership with his twin, Frederick, Sir David Barclay was one of the most successful businessmen in Britain, operating an empire that included hotels, shipping, retail and a newspaper over several decades.
In the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List, a ranking of the UK’s wealthiest individuals and families, the Barclay brothers had an estimated wealth of around $9 billion.
Both brothers, commonly referred to as the "Barclay Twins", earned a reputation for avoiding publicity, and were frequently described as secluded.
“Privacy is a valuable commodity,” said Sir David in one of his very few public statements. “There is no incentive for us to talk about our business affairs.”
Venturing into media in 1992 and buying the weekly newspaper The European, the Barclays bought the Telegraph Media Group in July 2004, after months of fierce bidding and lawsuits. The media group includes such newspapers as The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, and The Spectator.
