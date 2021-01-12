Register
01:01 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 01, 2020 an illustration picture shows social media application logo from Parler displayed on a smartphone with its website in the background in Arlington, Virginia. - Apple on January 9, 2021

    Right-Wing Microblogging Platform Parler Sues Amazon in Antitrust Lawsuit

    © AFP 2020 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0b/1081729376_0:119:3080:1851_1200x675_80_0_0_a4e6d90231984ab8e9fb84b73ad50dff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202101121081736184-right-wing-microblogging-platform-parler-sues-amazon-in-antitrust-lawsuit/

    Parler is an American microblogging and social networking service that has attracted a conservative user base, including supporters of US President Donald Trump. Posts on the service sometimes promote far-right and anti-Semitic content, as well as conspiracy theories.

    Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday, accusing the company of violating antitrust law. Parler has also asked for a temporary restraining order against AWS to prevent it from removing Parler from its servers.

    Amazon over the weekend suspended Parler from its cloud-hosting service in the wake of last week’s deadly riot at the US Capitol by pro-Trump loyalists. The web-hosting giant accused Parler of promoting and inciting violence and failing to adequately monitor content on its platform.

    "Over the past several weeks, we've reported 98 examples to Parler of posts that clearly encourage and incite violence," Amazon Web Services told a Parler representative on Saturday, according to court documents obtained by NPR. 

    However, Parler in turn has accused Amazon of “political animus” and anticompetitive behavior.

    Amazon's "decision to effectively terminate Parler's account is apparently motivated by political animus. It is also apparently designed to reduce competition in the microblogging services market to the benefit of Twitter," Parler wrote in its complaint, which was filed in a federal court in Seattle, Washington.

    In an email to CBS MoneyWatch, an Amazon spokesperson disputed the claims made by Parler.

    "There is no merit to these claims,” the spokesperson said.

    “AWS provides technology and services to customers across the political spectrum, and we respect Parler's right to determine for itself what content it will allow. However, it is clear that there is significant content on Parler that encourages and incites violence against others, and that Parler is unable or unwilling to promptly identify and remove this content, which is a violation of our terms of service. We made our concerns known to Parler over a number of weeks, and during that time we saw a significant increase in this type of dangerous content, not a decrease, which led to our suspension of their services Sunday evening," the spokesperson added.

    Parler's popularity surged after the November election and has continued to spike in recent days after Twitter last week permanently banned Trump's personal account. 

    On Saturday, Apple announced that it was suspending Parler from its App Store, one day after Google removed the Parler app from its Play Store, NPR reported.

    Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, DC, on January 6 to protest against Congress' certification of the Electoral College votes and confirmation of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. At least five people have died from injuries suffered during the riots.

    Related:

    In Apple's and Google's Footsteps: Amazon Suspends Parler From Its Web Hosting Service
    Bill Gates' Microsoft and Jeff Bezos' Amazon Team up to Fund Hydrogen Airplane Start-up
    California Sues Amazon for Ignoring COVID-19 Worker Safety Subpoenas
    COVID-19's Impact on Education; Medical Bill Relief; Power of Amazon
    Brother of Biden's Aide Reportedly to Lobby for Amazon
    Tags:
    antitrust laws, antitrust case, Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse