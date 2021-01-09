'Odd Little Passageway' Hidden Below the Great Pyramid Revealed on YouTube

The mysteries that may be concealed within the Great Pyramid of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World built over 4,000 years ago, were recently investigated by an intrepid YouTuber who ventured into a subterranean chamber below the legendary monument, the Daily Express reports.
According to the newspaper, Ben van Kerkwyk, who runs the "UnchartedX" channel on YouTube, broke away from his tour group inside the pyramid to nose around.
Van Kerkwyk speaks to his followers while recording his excursion – he films "down to the subterranean chamber" while the others moved up into the Grand Gallery.
"If you look closely you will see the cavity and the roof – that’s where the hidden lintel block was and that chamber is blocked up by three massive granite blocks that are in the passage," he says in the YouTube video. "The passageway from there descends 87 metres down to the subterranean chamber. It’s unerringly straight... it's an incredible bit of engineering."
Having reached a "massive subterranean chamber," van Kerkwyk comes across equipment from the ScanPyramids project – "cosmic ray detectors trying to look for voids inside the structure" – and turns his attention towards an "odd little passageway" blocked by a door he claims wasn't there the last time he visited.
"It just ends and you have to back out," he remarks. "It doesn’t seem to go anywhere. Someone on our trip was banging on the wall."
Sadly, van Kerkwyk's trip didn't yield any breakthrough discoveries about the pyramid and its history.
