Register
16:56 GMT06 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Napoleon Bonaparte, emperor, statesman and military leader of France, is depicted in this portrait by French painter Paul Delaroche

    Napoleon Was Living in Toothache-Ridden Agony in Final Years of St Helena Exile, Bulletin Shows

    © AP Photo
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081671945_0:36:2048:1188_1200x675_80_0_0_9b6ca85baac68a379a4df5abceeadc75.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202101061081671998-napoleon-was-living-in-toothache-ridden-agony-in-final-years-of-st-helena-exile-bulletin-shows/

    French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte famously managed to escape his first exile-prison on the island of Elba in 1815 so that he could march against the Allied forces at the Battle of Waterloo. After his defeat, the military leader was sent to the British island of Saint Helena to spend his final days heavily guarded and alone.

    Napoleon’s last years may not be the most glorious to recall, as the French Emperor was “tormented” with toothache, fever, oppression and anxiety during his exile on St Helena, medical records from 1818 have shown, as cited by the Daily Mail.

    The military leader was placed on the British island in 1815 after his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo and spent six years there, before his death on 5 May 1821, which, it is believed, was caused by stomach cancer, although this has remained under dispute.

    According to Irish surgeon Barry O'Meara, who produced a hand-written medical report on the patient’s state, which dates back on 4 June 1818, the emperor suffered from “a crisis of serious natures” at some point in the last years of his life.

    “The patient has been very ill during Wednesday and Thursday nights,” O'Meara wrote in the bulletin that has recently been sold at Heritage Auctions in Texas for £1,500.

    “When called to see him I found him laboring under a considerable degree of fever,” the doctor added.

    According to O’Meara’s note, Napoleon's face was “displaying anxiety and evidently that of a man who was experiencing severe corporeal (body) sufferings, great increase of pain in the right side, rending headache, general anxiety and oppression, skin hot and dry, pulse quickened and everything portending a crisis of a serious natures”.

    The surgeon was forced to remove the patient’s wisdom tooth but this reportedly did not bring the French general much relief.

    Napoleon continued to blame his poor state of health on St Helena’s Governor, Sir Hudson Lowe.

    The Corsican native was exiled to the heavily guarded island to prevent him from fleeing amid a stream of masterminded escape attempts from his passionate supporters, who used yachts and balloons to save their charismatic leader from incarceration.

    Just several years before his last imprisonment, Napoleon was first exiled to Elba in Italy, but he had managed to escape from the island and return back to France to take control of the power one more time.

    At the time of his death, Napoleon was described by observers as being a “physical wreck”.

    Tags:
    Napoleon, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Trump supporter at Freedom Plaza, 5 January, 2021, in Washington.
    Pro-Trump Protesters Rally in DC Ahead of Electoral College Certification by Congress
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse