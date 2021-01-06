Dr. Dre Reportedly in Hospital After Brain Aneurysm, Fans Worry on Twitter

Andre Romelle Young, commonly known under the alias Dr. Dre, is considered to be one of the most influential rap musicians. Founder of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronic, he is defined as the key figure in the rise of gangsta rap and West Coast G-funk, as he brought to fame N.W.A., Eminem and Snoop Dogg.

Influential 55-years-old rapper Dr. Dre has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the rap star suffered a brain bleed on Monday and was soon rushed into the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dre is stable and his health is not in danger, though the doctors reportedly don't know what caused the bleeding.

Young's fellow stars express their sympathy. Among them is Dr. Dre's former N.W.A. bandmate, Ice Cube, who asked his followers on Twitter to send their love and prayers to his "homie".

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, "I Need a Beat" hit song author, rapper LL Cool J posted on Twitter that his friend Dre was recovering at the hospital bed.

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

Thousands of fans wish a speedy recovery to the rap mogul, remembering his achievements in music.

Dr Dre is one of the biggest influencers in hh history and is the man behind some of the most influential artists in hh history. he helped shape what it is today. please god! please let him be ok 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wa4F4VZrEI — liv (@napakins) January 6, 2021

Friendly reminder that witout Dr.Dre there would be no

N.W.A

Death Row

Aftermath

Ice cube

Eazy-E

Snoop Dog

Eminem

Busta ryhmes

Xzibit

50 cent

The game

G-unit

Beats by Dre

Kendrick Lamar

And most importantly

No West coast Rap at all

Prayers up for that big man — 3R6! (@theinfamous3R6) January 6, 2021

“You saved my life now maybe it’s my turn to save yours...get up, Dre, I’m dying, I need you, come back...”



Hang in there, Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/mQsmIdyOxb — Frank Young (@FY3TV) January 6, 2021

Sending love to Dr. Dre



Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏽



pic.twitter.com/0RiG0JNJTb — memory lane (@bitchiwas999) January 6, 2021

​The legendary rap producer is reportedly in the middle of a divorce with his wife, Nicole Young, who wants $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and an additional $5 million for her attorneys. The rap star's wife is reportedly asking the judge to reject their prenuptial agreement, signed in 1996, claiming that Dre ripped it up soon after.

According to the report, a hearing in the case was scheduled for Wednesday.

Dr. Dre was the producer and a prominent member of the gangsta rap band N.W.A., mostly known for their debut album "Straight Outta Compton" in 1988. He later had success as a solo artist, becoming a superstar with his own debut, “The Chronic” in 1992. Producing such successful rappers and musicians as Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, as well as heading the electronic company with worldwide renowned brand Beats by Dr. Dre, Young later became a music mogul worth nearly $1 billion.