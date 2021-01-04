Register
19:04 GMT04 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    ICON RUBLEV ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST

    Deadly Dance Floor Where John the Baptist Was Sentenced to Death Identified, Archaeologist Says

    © RIA Novosti . Vladimir Vdovin
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202101041081647015-deadly-dance-floor-where-john-the-baptist-was-sentenced-to-death-identified-archaeologist-says/

    The courtyard at Machaerus, a fortified hilltop palace in modern-day Jordan, was discovered 40 years ago, but it was not until now that the researchers agreed that it could be the place where one of the best-known figures in Christianity, John the Baptist, was condemned to death.

    A Hungarian archaeologist says his colleagues have managed to map the bloodstained dance floor where John the Baptist, who according to the Bible foretold the Advent of Jesus, was killed in around 29 AD.

    King Herod Antipas, a son of King Herod, ordered that John be executed, for fear that his leverage in society and influence on public thinking would grow, ancient writer Flavius Josephus recounted, noting that the execution took place at Machaerus, a fort near the Dead Sea in today’s Jordan. Meanwhile, the Bible tells a more sophisticated tale, specifying that Herod Antipas had John the Baptist executed in exchange for a dance.

    A view of Jerusalem's Old City seen from Mount of Olives, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Ritual Bath Dating to Jesus' Lifetime Spotted in Jerusalem's Gethsemane Garden, Researchers Claim

    Herod Antipas was set to tie the knot with a divorced woman after he had likewise split up with his previous wife, and such a marriage was reportedly stringently disapproved of by John the Baptist. At the wedding, Salome, the daughter of the bride Herodias, performed a dance that was so much enjoyed by Herod Antipas that her stepfather promised her anything she would ask for as a reward.

    Salome, having been nudged by Herodias, demanded the head of John the Baptist. The Bible has it that Herod Antipas was reluctant to make good on the request, but he was ultimately talked into it and had John the Baptist's head presented to Salome on a platter. 

    The courtyard uncovered by researchers who have been working at Machaerus is likely the very place where the stunned king feasted his eyes on Salome’s dance, and where he ordered John the Baptist’s beheading, catering to his new wife’s desire, Gyozo Voros, director of the project “Machaerus Excavations and Surveys at the Dead Sea”, wrote in the book "Holy Land Archaeology on Either Side: Archaeological Essays in Honour of Eugenio Alliata".

    The courtyard, Voros went on, features an apsidal-shaped niche that could probably be the remains of the throne where Herod Antipas sat. Herod the Great’s son ostensibly governed his kingdom consisting of Galilee and part of Jordan from Machaerus.

    Although the courtyard was discovered in 1980, the researchers didn't recognise the niche as being part of Herod Antipas' throne until now, Gyozo Voros of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences wrote.

    The throne spotted in the ancient courtyard effectively supports the conclusions about Salome’s performance and the dance floor where the whole story unfolded, Voros asserted.

    Related:

    Archaeological Discovery Related to Biblical Ark Potentially Contradicts Ancient Texts, Media Says
    Professor Names Three Archaeological Discoveries that Prove Bible Was Right About Strongman Samson
    Nepal Wages Archaeological War With India Over Birthplace of PM Modi's Favourite Lord Ram
    Tags:
    Christianity, Christmas, Jesus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Julian Assange's Extradition Denied by UK Judge: Supporters of Wikileaks' Co-Founder Rally in London
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse