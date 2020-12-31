Register
16:04 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Crown

    Megxit, Spain's Ex-King Exile & Thai Mistress' Return: Biggest Royal Scandals in 2020

    © CC0 / Milivojevic / Crown
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1f/1081621337_0:1:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_11e3571e58e90f817d99fb3ab7970f70.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012311081621309-megxit-spains-ex-king-exile--thai-mistress-return-biggest-royal-scandals-in-2020/

    This year has undoubtedly given us many things to reflect on: the coronavirus pandemic, major BLM protests, tragic Beirut explosions and a full-scale war in Nagorno-Karabakh have left few people unscathed. Neither have things been exactly plain-sailing when it came to the world's crowned heads.

    1. Megxit

    The list of top royal scandals of 2020 should unquestionably begin with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's bombshell announcement that they would step down from their senior royal duties to live a “financially independent life”.

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the two declared on 8 January via Instagram.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are no longer Royal Highnesses having shed their HRH status, vowed to “balance” their life between the UK and North America, while continuing to honour their “duty to The Queen”.

    The decision reportedly came as a shock to the royal household. The Queen quickly convened the Sandringham Summit to discuss the terms of the couple’s exit. According to royal biographers, Prince William was so frustrated with the situation that he even refused to see his younger brother for lunch before the gathering.

    After the formalities, the Sussexes made a swift move to Canada and then to Meghan’s native LA to remain there through much of 2020 – while signing lucrative contracts with Spotify and Netflix in a bid to unveil some unique content. According to reports, the contracts have sparked concerns among the remaining members of the family about what secrets they could reveal in their forthcoming shows.

    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain March 7, 2020
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain March 7, 2020

    2. Prince Andrew and US Prosecutors

    The clamour around the Duke of York’s infamous friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was unrolling well through 2019, but it made some high-profile spins this year.

    Prince Andrew departed from his official royal duties last November after his “car crash” interview with the BBC's Emily Maitlis during which he tried to fend off accusations that he had had sex with Epstein’s masseuse Virginia Roberts Giuffre between 2001 and 2002 when she was around the age of 17. According to some observers, his defence bid wasn’t very successful with his narrative full of inconsistencies.

    The allegations continued to hit the Queen’s second son throughout 2020, with US federal prosecutors repeatedly calling upon the British royal to help with the probe investigating Epstein and his close circle of friends.

    In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, Britain's Prince Andrew, puts on his glasses prior to his speech to business leaders during a reception at the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Britain's Prince Andrew said Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, Britain's Prince Andrew, puts on his glasses prior to his speech to business leaders during a reception at the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Britain's Prince Andrew said Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019

    According to US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the prince has “completely shut the door on voluntary co-operation”, despite his earlier claims that he was all in. The prince's lawyers then said that he had offered his assistance to the inquiry at least three times throughout the year.

    But Berman said in June that that wasn’t so. Instead, he argued, Prince Andrew was seeking to “falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate with an ongoing federal investigation”, while “repeatedly” declining requests for an interview.

    And so the saga continues.

    3. Exile of Spain's Former King

    Spain’s former monarch, King Emeritus Juan Carlos de Borbon, announced in August that he would leave the country “in the face of the public repercussions” after a corruption scandal.

    Juan Carlos said in a letter to his son, the reigning King Felipe VI, that he decided to flee Spain to allow him to perform his duties with “tranquility”.

    It was later suggested that the 82-year-old Juan Carlos, who stepped down from the throne in 2014, was “banished” from Spain by his own son. The Spanish royal house has confirmed that the monarch moved to the United Arab Emirates, although his present place of residence remains unclear.

    Waiting to welcome guests, with right to left, Spain's King Felipe, his wife Queen Letizia and King Juan Carlos stand during the annual Epiphany Day celebration at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gabriel Bouys
    Waiting to welcome guests, with right to left, Spain's King Felipe, his wife Queen Letizia and King Juan Carlos stand during the annual Epiphany Day celebration at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

    In June, the Supreme Court’s public prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the King Emeritus over a 1 million euro kickback payment he had allegedly received from Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah back in 2008 to land Madrid with a high-speed railway contract.

    The issue is also being investigated by the Swiss public prosecutor.

    4. Swedish Monarch’s Harsh Comments on COVID-19 Policy

    King Carl XVI Gustaf raised some eyebrows in December after publicly claiming that Sweden had “failed” to tackle the global coronavirus amid a large number of deaths, comments that many interpreted as a direct attack against the government.

    “I believe we have failed. We have a large number of people who have died, and that is terrible. It is something we all suffer together," the monarch said in a speech broadcast on national TV.

    Analysts rushed to point out that it was very unusual for a constitutional monarch to talk about politics while bearing a strong sentiment against the current government that was responsible for the COVID-19 strategy. Many argued that the situation would soon backfire.

    5. Thai King's Consort Returns to Palace as Nude Pictures Circulate on Net

    King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn lives a life many would envy: after three failed marriages, in July 2019 he tied the knot with Suthida Tidjai, 26 years his junior. Just several months after that he appointed Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as his official “Royal Noble Consort” to serve him alongside his official wife.

    But in October 2019, the mistress was stripped of all her military, government and official ranks over “disrespectful” behaviour towards Queen Suthida. Sineenat even reportedly spent some time in jail for her "disloyalty” to the king amid high ambitions in the court.

    Thailand's Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi attends a candlelight vigil to remember the birthday of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, December 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
    Thailand's Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi attends a candlelight vigil to remember the birthday of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, December 5, 2020

    But this September, she made a glittering comeback to the royal household. All her military ranks and titles were restored, with the Royal Gazette pointing out that no record would show that she had ever suffered disfavour.

    The move has angered many anti-royalists for its arbitrariness. Later, a whole barrage of Sineenat’s private photos, allegedly from her personal phone, was unveiled to the public. Among thousands of images, many were of an explicit nature.

    A frequent critic of Thailand’s monarchy, British journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, revealed on Twitter in November that he had received an anonymous package with images back in August - when it was announced that Sineenat would regain her consort status - but decided not to make them public.

    The journalist described the scandal around the nude photos an “ugly power struggle in the palace because of Vajiralongkorn’s chronically complicated sex life”.

    Tags:
    Juan Carlos, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Meghan Markle, royals, Thailand, Sweden, Spain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse