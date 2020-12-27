Register
03:15 GMT27 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a nymph riding a horse uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy, is seen in this handout picture released December 26, 2020

    Photos: Archaelogists Discover Ancient 'Snack Bar' in Roman Pompeii

    © REUTERS / Luigi Spina
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1b/1081577238_0:178:1706:1138_1200x675_80_0_0_19f24c179a732a9d13a54a099039f7e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012271081577268-photos-archaelogists-discover-ancient-snack-bar-in-roman-pompeii/

    The ancient Roman city of Pompeii tragically destroyed in a volcano eruption in 79 AD is currently undergoing the most active excavations in decades, presenting more and more discoveries to the public. As the city has seen only about two-thirds of its territory excavated, it seems its history hasn't been completely written.

    A team of archaeologists has unveiled a perfectly preserved thermopolium, an Ancient Roman analogue of modern-day street food joints, in Pompeii, still decorated with colorful rich frescoes and graffiti, the Archaeological Park of Pompeii stated on Saturday.

    A thermopolium was a place where hot food and wine were served to the city's dwellers, and the archaeologists hope this discovery will shed light on their gastronomic habits.

    Most interesting is that the counter of the eatery, dubbed a "snack bar" by the archaeologists, is decorated with an image of a Nereid riding a sea-horse, still intact, with drawings of two ducks shown upside down, ready to be cooked, along with a rooster and a dog on a leash. The frame of the dog painting seemingly contains a mocking inscription, and the scientists reportedly believe that it was likely addressed to an owner or an employee of the establishment.

    "As well as being another insight into daily life at Pompeii, the possibilities for study of this Thermopolium are exceptional, because for the first time an area of this type has been excavated in its entirety, and it has been possible to carry out all the analyses that today’s technology permits,” Massimo Osanna, Interim Director General of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, said in a statement.

    Archaeologists also discovered several wine flasks, a decorated bronze drinking bowl, ceramic jars used for cooking soup and an amphora used for storing or transporting liquids.

    • Frescoes on an ancient counter discovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy, are seen in this handout picture released December 26, 2020.
      Frescoes on an ancient counter discovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy, are seen in this handout picture released December 26, 2020.
      © REUTERS / Luigi Spina
    • A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a nymph riding a horse uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy, is seen in this handout picture released December 26, 2020.
      A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a nymph riding a horse uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy, is seen in this handout picture released December 26, 2020.
      © REUTERS / Luigi Spina
    • A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a dog on a leash that was uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy, is seen in this handout picture released December 26, 2020.
      A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a dog on a leash that was uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy, is seen in this handout picture released December 26, 2020.
      © REUTERS / Luigi Spina
    1 / 3
    © REUTERS / Luigi Spina
    Frescoes on an ancient counter discovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy, are seen in this handout picture released December 26, 2020.

    They also found human bones near the thermopolium, some of which belong to a man of about 50 years of age.

    Remains of two men who died in the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD are discovered in a dig carried out during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pompeii, Italy November 18, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Luigi Spina
    Photo: Remains of 'Master' and His 'Slave' Discovered in Ashes of Ruined Roman City of Pompeii
    The scientists also found traces of food still in some of the terracotta jars found inside the shop, including crushed beans that were reportedly used to modify the taste of wine served.

    The excavations have been conducted since 2019 under the framework of the Great Pompeii Project, aimed at the preservation of the city's cultural heritage. 

    The city and a large number of its citizens were buried under the ash from the Vesuvius volcano eruption until it was discovered in the 16th century, while the real archaeological excavations started in the mid-18th century. 

    Related:

    Unexploded WWII Bombs Lurk Under Ruins of Pompeii - Reports
    Erotic Fresco Depicting Myth of Sparta's Queen Leda and the Swan Unveiled in Pompeii
    From Beyond the Grave: Tomb Inscription Gives Unprecedented Insights Into Last Years of Pompeii
    Scientists Reproduce 'Ketchup of the Roman World' Thanks to Find in Ancient Pompeii
    Tags:
    archaeologists, archaeology, cafe, discovery, Pompeii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse