Meghan Markle Quit Royals Because They Don’t Have Enough Power, Expert Claims

In January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to ditch their royal duties and move to North America to gain “financial independence”. The couple stepped down from their roles as senior royals in March.

Meghan Markle might have overestimated the influence and power of the Royal Family when she decided to marry Prince Harry, royal expert Penny Junor has said.

According to Junor, the Royal Family is expected to stay away from politics, but Markle apparently did not understand the way the royals operate. He explained her intention to marry the prince as partly driven by the idea that it would help boost her activism. “But I think probably what she found when she arrived inside the Royal Family was that she couldn’t be as active as she wanted to be.”

“The Royal Family doesn’t operate in that way, they don’t use their position in order to make change,” royal author claimed, adding that the royals are supposed to highlight and support issues rather than change them.

When introduced as Harry’s fiancée in 2017, Markle felt excited to speak about her charity work. In 2016, she became a global ambassador for World Vision Canada. The future Duchess of Sussex also led a lifestyle blog called The Tig, although it was closed not long before the engagement announcement.

In September, streaming titan Netflix announced that it had secured a deal with Harry and Meghan to create children’s shows, movies and documentaries together. Although the couple has said they intended to make “inspirational family programming”, reports appeared that this news terrified Buckingham Palace because of the possible family secrets the couple may have been asked to unveil.