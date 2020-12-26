Blogger Belle Delphine's First-Ever Porn Movie 'Leaked', Netizens Say

It wouldn't be a Belle Delphine ploy unless she sold something (bath water or whatever), so now the 21-year-old viral diva has made up her mind to sell the used condom on her website.

South Africa-born Instagram celeb Mary-Belle Kirschner, aka Belle Delphine, earlier promised a "hardcore" sex tape as a Christmas gift for her fans, and now netizens are claiming it's been leaked without her knowing it.

The footage, which is now apparently off Twitter, having been "disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner" was purportedly filmed with her partner, who preferred to remain incognito and kept his face far from the camera lens.

"Belle Delphine is trending. I wonder why", one posted, with others who say they saw the promised video fumed the clip didn't in the least live up to their expectations.

belle delphine sextape? 👁️ where — pho 🎄 (santa believer) (@diickachu) December 25, 2020

"Well that Belle Delphine video was a massive let down", someone complained, with many more echoing the disappointment.

Me busting to Belle Delphine sex tape as soon as its out pic.twitter.com/vXVePAmBik — IDGAF (@IDGAFburner) December 24, 2020

Yet, another suggested it is still there on Porn Netflix.

Speaking on the Happy Hour Podcast last month, Belle, who at the height of online popularity sold her bath tub water for $30 a bottle, said that she would be selling the condom used in the OnlyFans movie, "where I'll show everything".

"So, I wanted to say like, 'Right, if I'm doing it, I might as well sell something funny', cause that's kind of something that I kind of do, in my online adventures I try and sell weird things because it's funny", she shared, explaining why she would do this.

According to the online star, the new venture makes her "very nervous" and "excited" because she has "loads of feelings about it", she said she would just "set a price".

Yet, podcast host and YouTuber JaackMaate suggested this would not be the right strategy, since the price tag could be way unexpected.

"I don't think you should set a price. I think you should do a bid. Who knows what it could go for, 50k?", he queried.

Earlier this month, Belle revealed what her approximate earnings are, claiming the not-safe-for-work content she posts on her OnlyFans page nets her about "a mill a month".

"All, like, the main people on OnlyFans are roughly earning the same, I think", she said as quoted by LADbible. "From what I know, and at the moment it's, like, a mill a month".