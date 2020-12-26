Register
02:59 GMT26 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for a photo at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain December 8, 2020.

    Queen Elizabeth Facing 'Horrible Sense of Remoteness' This Year, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081571755_0:0:3420:1925_1200x675_80_0_0_8844016610e4810aa743c1630a4b8a0c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012261081571941-queen-elizabeth-facing-horrible-sense-of-remoteness-this-year-report-claims/

    Apart from having to deal with the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the British Queen has had enough worries this year, given the troubles caused by "Megxit" and the sex crime scandal involving Prince Andrew.

    Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Phillip, are probably having the quietest Christmas in their lives.

    As they are self-isolating at her majesty's residence in Windsor Castle, accompanied by a reduced house servants staff, that has been dubbed HMS Bubble by the British media, the Queen has had to deal with a lack of human contact and a feeling of remoteness, Sky News' royal family expert, Alastair Bruce, said on Friday.

    "Everyone has had this horrible sense of remoteness. This inability to hug, this inability to talk to people without endless covering over the face," Bruce said. "I think a nation that has always been a bit reticent of human contact has found it difficult to deal with this enforced distance which is so unnatural in this modern world. For the Queen too, the fact she has had to see other members of her family at a distance or through a window or across a long corridor."

    Nevertheless, Bruce said, though the Queen can surely be considered a "very senior citizen",  she is trying to "play her part" in spite of the social distancing measures enforced by the government.

    "But in a way the Queen, who has been epitomised as a very senior citizen, what so many other people are dealing with. Of course, she has had the support of a household around her but at the same time she's been trying to play her part", the royal correspondent said.

    This year has indeed been rocky for the royal family, and, foremost, for the Queen herself. In January, her grandson Prince Harry and his spouse, Meghan Markle, decided to step down from their royal duties and move to the US in an attempt to achieve "financial independence"

    In this image released Tuesday 24 Dec, 2019, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo, while recording her annual Christmas Day message to the nation, at Windsor Castle, England
    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons
    Megxit & Prince Andrew: Queen's 'Deepfake' Christmas Message Prompts Anger and Lolz

    Tensions between the august monarch and her grandson then allegedly arose when Harry and Meghan applied to "trademark" Sussex Royal products and services, including personal therapy sessions, in June last year without asking the Queen’s permission, followed reportedly by their decision to file several lawsuits against British media giants.

    As another slap in the face, the Queen's second son, Prince Andrew, has made headlines this year over his friendship with a convicted sex offender and accusations of sexual misconduct. Following public criticism, the Duke of York was stripped of his royal duties.

    Related:

    Queen Elizabeth II Expected to Get Coronavirus Vaccine in Coming Weeks, Reports Say
    Queen Elizabeth's Top Housekeeper Quits After Decades Amid 'Embarrassing' Staff Rebellion
    Queen Elizabeth’s Account Misfires Tweet, Netizens Try to Find Sense in It
    Prince Andrew's Sex Slave Alibi Falls Apart in Latest Blow to Queen, Report Says
    Tags:
    Prince Andrew, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, life under COVID-19 quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen, Queen Elizabeth, Britain's EU referendum, Great Britain, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse