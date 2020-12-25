Register
15:10 GMT25 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, poses for the photographers during a photo-call for the film 'Hillary' ' during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

    Funds Being Raised for Hillary Clinton to Implode Trump Plaza in New Jersey

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0d/1081149441_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_67f0b27eef546be85f71a551ed5f8f94.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012251081569452-funds-being-raised-for-hillary-clinton-to-implode-trump-plaza-in-new-jersey/

    The mayor of Atlantic City has recenty launched an auction for the New Jersey city to erase the former casino, which is now vacant, from its landscape.

    A GoFundMe campaign has kicked off for former First Lady and State Secretary Hillary Clinton to press the button that will demolish the now empty Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

    “Hillary press the button”, a hashtag below a page of the same name reads. As of Friday, 25 December, only $100 of the $745,000 requested has been raised, the donation page says.

    The page to allow Clinton, who lost the 2016 vote to Donald Trump, to press the button was organised by a person in Santa Cruz, California.

    Trump International Hotel in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US Court Rules Against Trump in Lawsuit Alleging His Ownership of D.C. Hotel Violates Constitution

    Earlier this month, the city’s mayor, Marty Small Sr. announced an auction to implode the building, promising that proceeds will go directly to the youth service organisation Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.

    Small made up his mind to auction off the rights to push the button, which is currently expected to happen some time in February, claiming Trump’s legacy there boils down “to taking advantage of bankruptcy laws, some people, making money and leaving”, he was cited by Breaking AC as saying.

    “So it’s extremely important we do something worthwhile and there’s not a better organisation than the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City”, the head of the city said.

    After 14 bids, the price for the demolition had reached $62,500. Yet Small referred to himself as “a pretty ambitious guy”, who seeks to raise no less than a million dollars.

    The Bodnar's Auction sale, which goes live at 1:00 p.m. EST on 19 January 2021, offers potential bidders "a once in a lifetime opportunity to bid on the right to push the button to implode Trump Plaza”.

    "For several years it has been sitting empty and now is the time to end an era and replace it with something new. We are selling the experience to push the button to implode Trump Plaza”, the auction page details.

    "This will be done remotely and can be done anywhere in the world as well as close to the Plaza as we can safely get you there!"

    Trump Hotels and its successor, Trump Entertainment, which included the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort, Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino and Trump Marina Hotel Casino, all in Atlantic City, filed for bankruptcy for the first time in late 2004, and then again in early 2009, when Trump finally departed as chairman. The company’s woes weren’t over, however. It surrendered to Chapter 11  of the United States Bankruptcy Code a third time in 2014 becoming a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises, run by financier Carl Icahn.

    Related:

    Bill Clinton 'Petrified' Hillary Will Leave Him After Claims He Went to Epstein's Island, Pal Says
    Police Want Changes Too; Clinton Ties to Epstein
    Hillary Clinton Says Republican Lawmakers Who ‘Humor’ Trump’s Election Claims ‘Have No Spines’
    Tags:
    Trump Hotel, Trump, casino, Atlantic City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse