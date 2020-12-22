Netflix Scrubs Shia LaBeouf's Name From Award Website Following 'Relentless Abuse' Lawsuit

LA-born actor Shia LaBeouf is currently facing accusations of emotional and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend Tahliah Barnett, aka FKA twigs, who has filed a lawsuit against the Transformers star.

Netflix has wiped Shia LaBeouf from its For Your Consideration awards listing for the soon to be released Pieces of A Woman. The actor plays the lead role in the drama.

LaBeouf was originally down for the “best actor/actress” nomination alongside his movie partner Vanessa Kirby, multiple media outlets have reported, but his name has completely disappeared.

Weirdly enough, the synopsis for the film, which is expected to be released on 30 November, has no mention of LaBeouf whatsoever, despite listing the names of all central actors. What’s more, no photos featuring the actor can be found on the website, although the trailer clearly shows him in the movie.

Netflix has not commented on the actor’s sudden absence from the award season campaign, but the development follows abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend and Honey Boy co-star Tahliah Barnett (FKA twigs).

According to the New York Times, FKA twigs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier in December accusing former lover LaBeouf of “relentless” physical, mental, and emotional abuse during their nearly one-year-long relationship.

In a lawsuit, the actress and musician claims that LaBeouf was a controlling abuser, who choked her at one point and even knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

FKA twigs has addressed the accusations in a lengthy Instagram post, saying that it was vital for her to talk about the alleged assaults, while trying “to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

The New York Post later said that LaBeouf has addressed the accusations in numerous emails to the newspaper, saying that many of them were not “true” but admitted that he needed to "accept accountability for those things” that he had done. Separately, LaBeouf argued that he had “no excuses” for his “alcoholism or aggression.”

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say,” the LaBeouf reportedly wrote.

Some celebrities, including Honey Boy director Alma Har'el, have sided with Barnett following her revelations. Australian singer Sia even argued that she was also “emotionally hurt” by “pathological liar” Shia LaBeouf while they were working on a music video together in 2015.