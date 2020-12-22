Poll: 59% of US Voters Say It's 'Likely' Trump Will Run Again in 2024

The Electoral College last week confirmed Joe Biden as the US’ next president, ratifying his November victory. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has yet to concede to and has indicated he has no intention of doing so.

A new Hill-HarrisX poll has found that the majority of US voters think it “likely” that Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Specifically, the poll - conducted online among 3,799 registered voters from December 10 through December 14 - found that 59% of respondents said it is somewhat or very likely that Trump will run again in four years.

On the other hand, 41% of study participants said that it is very or somewhat unlikely that Trump will run for president again in 2024.

The poll also found that 68% of Republican voters believe that Trump will run again, compared to 59% of independents who hold the same notion. Meanwhile, 50% of Democratic voters said it was likely Trump would run again, with the remaining 50% saying it was not likely.

Another Hill-HarrisX survey conducted between November 17 and November 19 found that 47% of voters would support Trump running again in four years. However, 53% objected to another presidential run by Trump.

Trump has yet to yield to Biden, tweeting on November 23 that he would “never concede” in what he referred to as the “most corrupt election in American political history.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

​“What does GSA [General Services Administration] being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump wrote at the time.

​In addition, there have been reports that Trump has floated the idea of running for president again in 2024. According to one person close to the White House cited by The Hill, Trump has told some people he will run again in four years.

Another person close to the Trump campaign told the outlet that Trump may “dance” with the idea of running for president in 2024 to generate media attention that might help boost his business pursuits, but they predicted that Trump would not actually try for another term.