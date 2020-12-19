Register
19 December 2020
    'Psychotic' or 'Old School'? Tom Cruise's Rant About COVID Rules on MI7 Set Divides Hollywood Stars

    On Friday, five staff members moved to quit the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" after a second rant by Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who scolded the staffers for allegedly ignoring coronavirus-related social distancing.

    American actress Leah Remini has lashed out at Hollywood star Tom Cruise for his use of obscenities towards crew members on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" after he allegedly saw them breaking COVID-19 safety protocols.

    An audio recording leaked online captured the moment, with Cruise apparently shouting: "If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again".

    Two sources close to the production confirmed to Variety magazine that the incident did indeed take place.

    A former Scientologist, Remini described Cruise's diatribe as "psychotic", arguing the "Top Gun" star, who remains an avid believer in Scientology, is just acting as if he cares about the well-being of others.

    "Anything you see coming from Scientology and Scientologists, such as mask-wearing and supposedly humanitarian efforts, is just a show. It's for public relations reasons only", the actress asserted in a statement published on the website tonyortega.org.

    Top Gun: Maverick (2020) – New Trailer - Paramount Pictures
    YouTube/Paramount Pictures
    US Navy Nixes Tom Cruise's Hopes of Flying F-18 Super Hornet in New 'Top Gun' Film
    She added the audio shows Cruise's "true personality" and his "abusive" nature, and that he "does not care" because he "subscribes to the abusive culture of Scientology".

    Remini was partly echoed by American actor George Clooney who said he understands Cruise calling out the "Mission: Impossible 7" crew, but that the manner of the "Eyes Wide Shut" actor's jab is "not my style".

    "I wouldn't have done it that big, I wouldn't have pulled people out. You're in a position of power. […] I just don't know if I would have done it quite that personally", Clooney said in an interview with media personality Howard Stern.

    Another US actor, Alec Baldwin, did not mince words when defending Cruise, tweeting that he is "old school" and "knows preproduction, shooting, casting, script, marketing, [and] release schedule".

    Baldwin praised Cruise as a person who knows "all of it", adding, "he also knows that when he goes 2 work, 300+ high-paying jobs appear. […] So he's pissed off on 1 particular day. Who f**king cares?"

    The Sun has, meanwhile, cited an unnamed source as saying that five staff members quit the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" after a second rant by Cruise.

    "The first outburst was big but things haven't calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked", the source claimed.

