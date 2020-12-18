Five Crew Members Reportedly Leave Mission: Impossible Set After Tom Cruise's 'Second Meltdown'

A source has told The Sun that five staff members have quit the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" after a second meltdown by star Tom Cruise.
"The first outburst was big but things haven't calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked", the source told the newspaper.
"But Tom just can't take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He's upset others aren't taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he's the one who carries the can".
Cruise has been strict about abiding by COVID-19 guidelines on the set, as he reportedly spent $700,000 of his own money to charter two cruise ships for the crew to live there, because the new part of the spy saga has to be filmed across various cities in pandemic-hit Europe. In the first rant, which was leaked earlier this week, he warned crew members would be fired if they were to violate the protocols.
"If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again", the actor said, according to the leaked record.
