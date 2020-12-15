Emma Corrin of The Crown Was ‘Shocked’ With Princess Diana’s Dance for Prince Charles

Born and raised in England, Emma Corrin knew only so much about one of the most talked about royals - the late Princess of Wales – whose frail marriage with Prince Charles has been a topic of gossip for years and years.
In 1985 Princess #Diana surprised Prince Charles with a performance at the Royal Opera House as a birthday gift. She got on stage and surprised the audience and Charles with a dance to Billy Joel’s song “Uptown Girl” with Wayne Sleep. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/fdwlC3qPKp— b&m (@beautyandmore19) December 14, 2020
It's believed that she made the recording because Prince Charles had been so mortified by what he considered her "attention seeking" with her public dance display at the Royal Opera House, and she thought he would prefer something a bit more personal. "It’s exactly as it happened in the series. Which is mental,” the British actress was quoted as saying.
Princess Diana on one of her several visits to the Phantom. All I Ask of You was always one of her favourite songs, with her once making a private video on the Phantom’s stage. Excited to see this moment in @TheCrownNetflix with the wonderful Emma Corrin. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/Tfmk40AWOH— The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) November 15, 2020
Prince Charles’ sour reaction to his wife’s bold gifts, as portrayed in the Netflix series, has received a huge reaction on social media with the public divided in their opinion of the portrayal of the Prince of Wales.
The content streaming platform has, however, refused the suggestion from British Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, saying that the series is a Drama, broadly based on historical events.
Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown has reportedly defended his storyline, saying it is thoroughly researched and true in spirit.
