16:04 GMT11 December 2020
    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard kiss at the premiere of the film The Danish Girl during the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015

    Johnny Depp to Reportedly Submit All Communications With Women He Dated For Lawsuit Against His Ex

    © AP Photo / Andrew Medichini
    Society
    by
    130
    The Hollywood star recently lost a case against the publishers of The Sun tabloid, whom Johnny Depp sued for an article where he was called a “wife beater”. Several days ago, the actor applied to a court of appeals hoping to overturn the verdict.

    Johnny Depp is obliged to submit all communications with women he has dated as part of his $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife, the Hollywood Reporter wrote, without citing any sources. Sputnik was unable to verify the claim. According to the magazine, Depp's court battle with Amber Heard will reveal even more details about the actor’s personal life, as several A-list celebrities may appear during the hearing, including Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, and Marion Cotillard.

    Reports have long claimed that the actor dated the actresses in question, but neither Depp nor the ladies have confirmed these rumours. The list of Depp’s exes may grow, as the Hollywood heartthrob is said to have dated many women.

    Why Did Depp Sue His Ex-Wife?

    The couple met on the set of "The Rum Diary" and started dating in 2012 after Depp divorced Vanessa Paradis, with whom he lived for 14 years and has two children. Heard and Depp tied the knot in 2015. However, 15 months later the actress, who is 23 years younger than Depp, filed for a divorce citing domestic abuse. The actor categorically denied the allegations. The pair reached a $7 million settlement in August 2016 that said the marriage had been bound by love and that there was no intent to cause physical or emotional harm.

    In 2019, Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, in which he spoke about being a victim of domestic abuse. Although Depp was not mentioned in the article, he nevertheless sued his ex, saying it was clear she meant him.

    The actor claimed that Heard’s accusations are an elaborate hoax aimed at promoting her acting career and said she herself had been violent towards him.

    However, at the recent trial against the publishers of The Sun, where Heard and Depp testified, the judge took the side of his ex-wife and deemed that 12 out of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had been mentioned in newspaper’s article had occurred. The actor recently applied to a court of appeals to overturn the verdict.

    Depp’s defamation case against heard has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as filming schedules. The trial is expected to take place at the beginning of 2021.

    lawsuit, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp
