Register
23:03 GMT10 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Olympic flag flutters above the medals plaza at the Hwaenge Olympic Park in Pyeongchang, the Republic of Korea where winners of the 2018 Winter Olympics will be awarded

    US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Won't Discipline Athletes for Social Justice Protests at Games

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106148/53/1061485388_0:57:3437:1991_1200x675_80_0_0_f4da103dcc1ecde8b2fddf1f1be92d06.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012101081423171-us-olympic-and-paralympic-committee-says-athletes-can-now-engage-in-social-justice-protests-at/

    The Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice, an organization consisting of US athletes and Olympic sports stakeholders, has urged the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to allow social justice and human rights protests by athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

    The USOPC on Thursday expressed its support for the Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice’s recommendation to “end the prohibition of peaceful demonstrations by team members at the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” amending its charter to allow social justice and human rights protests by Olympic athletes.

    “The USOPC values the voices of Team USA athletes and believes that their right to advocate for racial and social justice, and be a positive force for change, absolutely aligns with the fundamental values of equality that define Team USA and the Olympic and Paralympic movements,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote in a statement accompanying the release.

    After the brutal police killing of George Floyd in May 2020 and the social unrest that ensued, the USOPC established a group to study Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, a controversial provision that doesn’t allow for protests or demonstrations because sport is “neutral and must be separate from political, religious or any other type of interference.”

    Specifically, Rule 50 states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.” 

    However, the Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice has also argued that "hate speech, racist propaganda and discriminatory remarks" that aim to eliminate the rights of marginalized populations should not be considered examples of ethical speech in the event that Rule 50 is changed.

    “The silencing of athletes during the Games is in stark contrast to the importance of recognizing participants in the Games as humans first and athletes second. Prohibiting athletes to freely express their views during the Games, particularly those from historically underrepresented and minoritized groups, contributes to the dehumanization of athletes that is at odds with key Olympic and Paralympic values,” the council said in a Thursday statement.

    The Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice has also called on both the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee to recognize that human rights and social justice initiatives should not be viewed as “divisive disruptions.” 

    The USOPC’s decision now puts it at odds with the International Olympic Committee, which still bars athletes from protesting in the field of play under Rule 50. The decision is also a large shift in the USOPC’s organizational culture. Last year, the body reprimanded two American athletes for protesting racial inequality at the Pan American Games.

    The 2020 Olympic Games, slated to take place in Tokyo, Japan, have been postponed to July 23, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Related:

    US Indicts Russians Accused of Hacking 2018 South Korea’s Olympics and 2017 French Elections
    Japan Mulls Quarantine Exemptions for 2021 Olympics Overseas Visitors, Reports Say
    Indian Olympic Medallist P.V. Sindhu Retires, But Not From Badminton, Fans in Frenzy
    Delayed Tokyo Olympic Games to Cost Japanese Organizers Nearly $3 Billion
    Japan's Prime Minister Confirms to IOC Chief Tokyo Olympics to Take Place in 2021
    Tags:
    protest, racial justice, Olympic Games, Olympics, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse