Going Deep Down: Secret Underground Sex Parties Said to Be Running Wild Amid COVID-19

The pandemic seems to have in no way prevented some inventive – and lucky – people from having the time of their lives, albeit with quite a few risks.

Quite a few collective events have simply gone underground in the US since the novel infection took the world by storm earlier this year, according to a source close to the entertainment sector amid the COVID-19 spread, cited by TMZ.

Sex parties are among them, and any potential attendee first has to get in touch with a real sex worker, who, as part of a vetting process, hands their most trusted clients an invitation to a party. As per the cited source, such events – virtual corona super-spreaders – have been ongoing since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, but due to soaring cases, they have become far more hush-hush.

Alice Little, a sex worker from Nevada, says the contact person may ask for references – “not unlike a job interview”, as TMZ put it, but the grilling more likely aims to reveal undercover agents than COVID-19 infection cases at the undercover parties.

Law enforcement appears to be a much greater concern for the organisers and participants alike than health issues.

By contrast, Alice says, pre-COVID events of such a type would typically be hosted by brothels, where medical testing would be generally required for all those involved.

Once one passes muster, the coordinating sex worker reportedly sees one off to the so-called kingdom – anything from a strip club to a private estate, or even some hideaway deep underground.

If lucky, a party will proceed as planned. If not really, partygoers will be caught with their pants down – literally – by police, which have apparently put such events on their radar, especially after reports about a ruined swinger party in NYC, which saw 158 avid pleasure-seekers arrested.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has meanwhile broken a record, surpassing the 3,000 daily death mark, officials said, as cited by The New York Times. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States as of 9 December stood at 15,379,574, with 289,283 deaths and an overall 5,889,896 recoveries.