Register
15:21 GMT10 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Geisha, a prostitute working at the Chicken Ranch brothel, rests in her bed in Pahrump, Nev., Tuesday, March 31, 2009. For more than 30 years customers have been patronizing the working girls of Nevada's legal brothels, though the state has not collected a dollar in taxes since prostitution was legalized in rural counties. Now with the state facing a more than a $2 billion shortfall in revenue, a Nevada lawmaker wants to bolster the budget, one sex act at a time

    Going Deep Down: Secret Underground Sex Parties Said to Be Running Wild Amid COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/23/1078832371_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b80cf188c315710a5c92bc5a032946a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012101081420212-going-deep-down-secret-underground-sex-parties-said-to-be-running-wild-amid-covid-19/

    The pandemic seems to have in no way prevented some inventive – and lucky – people from having the time of their lives, albeit with quite a few risks.

    Quite a few collective events have simply gone underground in the US since the novel infection took the world by storm earlier this year, according to a source close to the entertainment sector amid the COVID-19 spread, cited by TMZ.

    Sex parties are among them, and any potential attendee first has to get in touch with a real sex worker, who, as part of a vetting process, hands their most trusted clients an invitation to a party. As per the cited source, such events – virtual corona super-spreaders – have been ongoing since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, but due to soaring cases, they have become far more hush-hush.

    Alice Little, a sex worker from Nevada, says the contact person may ask for references – “not unlike a job interview”, as TMZ put it, but the grilling more likely aims to reveal undercover agents than COVID-19 infection cases at the undercover parties.

    Law enforcement appears to be a much greater concern for the organisers and participants alike than health issues.

    By contrast, Alice says, pre-COVID events of such a type would typically be hosted by brothels, where medical testing would be generally required for all those involved.

    An Indian sex worker, right, ties a rakhi or a sacred thread on the wrist of a commuter as a symbolic gesture during Raksha Bandhan festival inside Sonagachhi, the biggest red light district in Kolkata, India, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017
    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    Safety First: Sex Workers in India go Online to Stay Afloat During COVID-19 Pandemic

    Once one passes muster, the coordinating sex worker reportedly sees one off to the so-called kingdom – anything from a strip club to a private estate, or even some hideaway deep underground.

    If lucky, a party will proceed as planned. If not really, partygoers will be caught with their pants down – literally – by police, which have apparently put such events on their radar, especially after reports about a ruined swinger party in NYC, which saw 158 avid pleasure-seekers arrested.

    The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has meanwhile broken a record, surpassing the 3,000 daily death mark, officials said, as cited by The New York Times. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States as of 9 December stood at 15,379,574, with 289,283 deaths and an overall 5,889,896 recoveries.

    Related:

    South Korean Chatroom Sex Abuse Group Leader Sentenced to 40 Years for Blackmail
    British Airways to Probe Flight Attendant Over Allegations of Sex and Other Erotic Services For Sale
    'People Already Hate Me': UK Mom Acquitted in Underage Sex Trial Now Eyeing OnlyFans Career
    Tags:
    COVID-19, pandemic, sex, people
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Venice Hit by Heavy Floods for Second Year in a Row
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse