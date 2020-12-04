Register
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, after their recent stay in Canada

    Salesman in Disguise: Prince Harry Reportedly Got Mistaken For a Christmas Tree Vendor

    Society
    It's finally that time of the year! Everyone is getting into the festive spirit in preparation for the most anticipated holiday - Christmas. And without what can we not imagine this magical day? Right, the Christmas tree. People all over the world are already enjoying their time Christmas tree shopping, and this royal couple is no exception.

    On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted looking for the perfect fir tree to go in their Santa Barbara mansion for their first Christmas since leaving the UK earlier this year.

    The shop had agreed to clear the area of other customers, so the couple could enjoy their Christmas tree shopping in peace. This trip didn't go as "low-key" as planned, however. The royal couple was able to shop mostly undetected when one little boy mistakenly approached Harry, thinking he worked at that tree barn, making it one of the sweetest mix-ups.

    In a series of deleted tweets, a salesman, James (@imaJaaaaaames) Almaguer, related that while Meghan and Harry were shopping for a fir tree at his lot there was one family whose "stoked little son ran trough trees to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is". Almaguer then went on to describe Harry as a ‘chill lad’ and Meghan as ‘very kind. 

    ‘They seems like very nice people honestly. Meghan sounds very kind and Harry sounded and acted like a chill lad honestly. I’m really glad they liked our trees. We got the best we could get. Very appreciative’, the worker tweeted.

    The royal couple and their 19-month-old son, Archie, are planning to celebrate the holidays in the US for the first time this year. They previously spent two Christmases with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family at the family's Sandringham Estate. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their son spent the festive season at a rented home in Vancouver, Canada, with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

    Trending
