17:12 GMT04 December 2020
    US Military Spotted Mysterious Cube and Triangle-Shaped Objects Over Atlantic, Media Says

    Society
    Earlier this year, the US established a dedicated task force that would investigate reports of UFO sightings, which the body officially refers to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). It was established after the US Navy confirmed 2017 media reports about American military jets spotting “Tic Tac” UAPs over the Pacific in 2004.

    The Pentagon's recently established Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force has reviewed at least two reports about the US military encountering unidentified flying objects over the Atlantic over the last two years, The Brief online media outlet reported, citing anonymous military and intelligence officials.

    The first document reportedly describes a 2018 encounter of a jet pilot with an "unidentified silver cube-shaped object" that was hovering at an altitude of between 30,000 and 35,000 feet (9 to 10 kilometres) off the US East Coast. While the report indicates that the exact origin of the UAP is unclear, it does not exclude the possibility that the jet pilot may have seen a piece of "alien" or "non-human" technology, The Brief said.

    The online outlet also claims to have obtained a photo of the incident that was taken by the second pilot, who was operating the weapons systems, on their phone and which was included in the mentioned report on the 2018 incident. The picture features a small object to the right of what appears to be the F/A-18 fighter jet and seemingly similar to the one described in the document. The Pentagon did not confirm the accuracy of The Brief's report or the authenticity of the photo.

    Domain-Transcending UFO

    The second report, obtained by The Brief, was reviewed by the UAP Task Force earlier this year and featured an even more bizarre sighting – a triangular-shaped UFO emerging from the ocean with ease and then reportedly zooming away from the F/A-18 fighter jet that spotted it. The task force delved into report try to determine whether the apparent UAP was capable of travelling through both the water and aerial domains with ease while remaining undetected in both.

    The media outlet could not obtain an image of the triangular UFO involved in the incident, which took place over the Atlantic in 2019, but cited its anonymous sources describing it:

    "[It was a] large equilateral triangle with rounded or 'blunted' edges and large, perfectly spherical white 'lights' in each corner", The Brief's sources said.

    The Pentagon declined to confirm or deny The Brief's reports and has largely remained mum about the activities of the UAP Task Force, which was founded earlier this year. The task force is not the only body studying UFO encounters, as the Advanced Aerial Threat Identification Programme (AATIP) also looks into the incidents, trying to determine whether their nature is "alien" or whether they were tests of a foreign power's secret technology.

    The US has been paying closer attention to UFO (or UAP) incidents ever since it acknowledged the authenticity of tapes that surfaced in the US media in 2017 and showed American military jets encountering a UFO during war games at sea in 2004.

    ‘Act of War’: US Navy Pilot Who Saw, Tracked Tic Tac-Shaped UFO Over California Opens Up

    The footage, accompanied by the comments of excited pilots of several aircraft participating in the drills, showed a smooth, oblong, "Tic Tac"-like object appearing on the targeting screens of the jets. The object, or the UAP, hovered in place for several seconds and then raced away at a speed unimaginable for any known aircraft, according to the media reports, citing pilots and aviation experts. The US Navy, confirming the authenticity of the video, did not provide an explanation for the phenomenon.

