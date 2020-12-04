Register
15:55 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit

    'Why Journo So Bitter': Jordan Peterson Hits Back at Guardian Op-ed on His 'Bigotry'

    © CC BY 2.0 / Gage Skidmore
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/52/1078205246_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c5b122eb5bc152a7909e91098c599757.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012041081361397-why-journo-so-bitter-jordan-peterson-hits-back-at-guardian-op-ed-on-his-bigotry/

    Last month, clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson announced the forthcoming release of "Beyond Order", a follow-up to his previous bestseller, which is due out in March. The news about the contract with the publisher, Penguin Random House Canada, reportedly even left a number of staffers in tears.

    Canadian professor of psychology Jordan Peterson has taken to Twitter to repost a recent Guardian op-ed suggesting "the lobster-loving life coach's" speech "is bigoted", wondering what has "made the journalist so bitter":

    Columnist Nathan Robinson pondered on the recent reaction to publisher Penguin Random House Canada's agreement with the professor to release his latest work, "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life". He eagerly dwelled on the reported opposition of "some" staffers to the venture, querying:

    "What possible obligation does a publisher have to publish the ravings of bigots?"

    Although not directly calling Peterson "a bigot", the journalist went on to speculate about the belief that conservative authors ostensibly accuse their opponents of "censorship" should their works fail to be published. 

    "Many conservative claims about being 'censored' actually just amount to demands that their opinions be elevated far beyond their worth – that evidence-free, bigoted speech be given any prestigious platform it demands, with criticism seen as proof that the critics are intolerant", Robinson went on, seeking, as he put it, to make the following "distinction clear":

    "Believing that a prestigious publisher should not give such a person a contract is not the same as believing that they should be punished for speaking".

    Though some believed the take in the opinion piece was quite balanced, others opposed the perception that the professor's speech - or behaviour - is bigoted, deeming the word too offensive.

    "Bigot??? I can't think of a worse thing to call someone, especially when you're nothing of the sort", one infuriated netizen posted, asking if Peterson ever thought about a libel lawsuit to prevent such claims from coming out again.

    Many more echoed the stance, asserting that accusing Peterson of bigotry would be "plain wrong":

    One even reserved a bit of room for sarcasm, suggesting the author is quite "articulate" in conveying his message:

    …while another opined that Peterson's critics not infrequently substitute their emotion-driven stances for hard facts.

    Publishers' censorship issues, like keeping tabs on "whether their [authors'] opinions are sound or valuable", have also made their way into the debate:

    "These people are ideologically possessed, and don't put any real thought into what they're saying. It's like someone is speaking for them", one said of the opinion piece.

    "This journalist understands his small woke hierarchy very well and how he can appeal to it. Problem is, most people are not in his bubble and he doesn't realise or care", another attempted to answer the public speaking guru's headline question.

    Jordan Peterson
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    Jordan Peterson Joins Daughter Mikhaila to Discuss 'Colour-Blindness' With Coleman Hughes

    The professor, who frequently lands in the left-wing public's crosshairs for being outspoken on traditional life values, even recently touted the release of his new book "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life".

    His publisher, Penguin Random House Canada, announced that the much-awaited follow-up to his global bestseller "12 Rules for Life" will hit book stores in March.

    The work promises to deliver "12 more lifesaving principles for resisting the exhausting toll that our desire to order the world inevitably takes".

    "In a time when the human will increasingly imposes itself over every sphere of life – from our social structures to our emotional states – Peterson warns that too much security is dangerous", says the publisher, further adding that he also offers "strategies for overcoming the cultural, scientific, and psychological forces causing us to tend toward tyranny, and teaches us how to rely instead on our instinct to find meaning and purpose".

    According to a Vice report, the company's decision to publish the book by the University of Toronto academic, dubbed by one LGBTQ staffer as "an icon of hate speech and transphobia", was harshly ripped during a town hall held by the publisher, with one insider telling the edition that during the meeting some employees were even "crying", as they scrambled to relay how Jordan Peterson's previous work has "affected their lives". 

    Yet, while confirming the news that they had indeed held a meeting to discuss the long-awaited publication, PRH Canada maintained that they "remain committed to publishing a range of voices and viewpoints".

    Jordan Peterson, 58, hit the headlines and shot to international fame back in 2016 after publicly refusing to use preferred pronouns when speaking of transgender people, in protest against a respective piece of Canadian legislation that mandated doing so.

    Jordan Peterson
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    'People Were Crying': Staff at Publisher Reportedly Protest Release of Jordan Peterson's New Book

    He argued at the time, that such obligations would undermine his personal right to free self-expression. For some, the professor has since become an odious life coach, while for others he is an iconic and sophisticated critic of over-the-top political correctness and strong proponent of freedom of speech.

    Listeners of his YouTube podcasts and readers of numerous research papers raved and stormed when last year, Cambridge University rescinded its visiting fellowship offer to Peterson in the wake of a backlash from a number of faculty members.

    Related:

    ‘Myriad of Fatal Errors': Jordan Peterson Re-Enters Limelight Ripping Political Correctness
    Jordan Peterson's Daughter Shares Details of Her Father's Battle With COVID-19
    Jordan Peterson to Join Daughter Mikhaila for Podcast Series After Health Struggles
    Tags:
    book, protest, Jordan Peterson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse