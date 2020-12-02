Register
17:46 GMT02 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man takes part in a Zombie Walk on the Day of the Dead along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 2, 2015

    Damn You, 2020! US Centres For Disease Control and Prevention Thinks Zombie Apocalypse is Possible

    © AFP 2020 / CHRISTOPHE SIMON
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    134
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104882/24/1048822430_0:255:4900:3012_1200x675_80_0_0_524bdd538df8b5866956741836c9a4dd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012021081338969-damn-you-2020-us-centres-for-disease-control-and-prevention-thinks-zombie-apocalypse-is-possible/

    The agency's guidelines for such an apocalypse were written by Rear Admiral Ali S. Khan, who has been leading the CDC’s Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response since 2010. It was released almost a decade ago, but discovered by the media only now.

    US Centres for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) has a plan for a zombie apocalypse. Yes, you read that correctly. The gory events that you have seen in countless movies are apparently not only a product of the imagination of Hollywood writers, but something the CDC deems may happen in reality. Knock on wood.

    According to the guideline, titled "Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse", the most important thing is to assemble an emergency kit, which, among other things, includes:

    • water (1 gallon per person per day)
    • food, mostly non-perishable items that one eats regularly;
      medications;
    • tools and supplies such as knives, duct tape, battery-powered radio;
    • sanitation and hygiene (soap, towels, etc.);
    • a change of clothes for each family member and blankets)
    • important documents such as driver’s license and passport.
    • first aid supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that you might get during a tornado or hurricane.

    Sputnik's team would also advise that you purchase several flamethrowers, chainsaws, and machetes.

    Ali S. Khan, the author of the guidelines, notes that the emergency kit would not only be useful during a zombie apocalypse, but in other difficult situations like earthquakes, floods, typhoons, and a pandemic.

    This file photo taken on November 6, 2020 shows mink looking out from their cage at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen as they have to kill off their herd, which consists of 3000 mother mink and their cubs on their farm near Naestved, Denmark. - A mutated version of the new coronavirus detected in Danish minks that raised concerns about the effectiveness of a future vaccine has likely been eradicated, Denmark's health ministry said Thursday, November 19, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN
    Return of the Dead: Swollen Mink Cadavers Emerge From Their Graves in Denmark

    After assembling the emergency kit, writes Dr Khan, one needs to come up with an emergency plan – where to go when an apocalypse starts and who to inform when zombies show up at your door.

    According to Khan, one should not be afraid if such an event occurs, as the CDC is ready for the challenge. First, the federal agency would provide "technical assistance" to cities, states, and international partners dealing with a "zombie infestation".

    Then, Dr Khan writes, the CDC would start an investigation in order to determine the source of the infestation, learn how the infection is transmitted (via bites, Einstein!), how to break the cycle of transmission, as well as how to treat people who have become zombies (presumably without killing them).

     

     

    Related:

    Pastor Claims Planet Nibiru Exists as He Warns That Apocalypse is Nearing
    Scientists Reveal How Even Tiny Doses of Pesticides May Lead to Insect Apocalypse
    Tags:
    apocalypse, zombies, US Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse