Holy Pharaoh! Egyptian Model Arrested For Disrespectful Photo Shoot Near Pyramids

This is not the first time that Egyptian authorities have arrested people for what they describe as inappropriate behaviour. At the end of July, a court sentenced two popular bloggers to two years in prison for posting "indecent" dance videos.

An Egyptian model and a photographer were detained because of an allegedly disrespectful photo shoot at the Saqqara necropolis, which has numerous pyramids, including the iconic Step Pyramid built for pharaoh Djoser, local media reported. According to Egypt Independent, their case was referred to the country’s prosecution office for investigation by the Antiquities Council’s Secretary General Mostafa al-Waziry.

The two were detained after the model, Salma al-Shimi, who has thousands of followers on Instagram, posted images from the photo shoot. The photos show the young woman dressed in ancient Egyptian clothes – a white dress and a sash. She also wore a crown with a serpent and held a sceptre.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Salma Al-Shimi🕊️ (@salma_chemie)

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Salma Al-Shimi🕊️ (@salma_chemie)

The images have drawn a mixed response, with some people criticising the model for perceived inappropriate behaviour.

The Times wrote, citing Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, that Salma al-Shimi and the photographer had been detained for violating rules that bar exploitation of the pyramids for commercial purposes. According to the newspaper, the ministry stressed that any person will be punished for failing to show respect for Egypt’s heritage.

There have been several cases in Egypt this year in which women were jailed for violating public morals. In June, a prominent Egyptian belly dancer named Sama el-Masry was sentenced to three years in jail for inciting "debauchery" and "immorality". In July, an Egyptian court issued a similar charge to two young female bloggers. They were accused of "violating the values and principles of the Egyptian family".

The two young women had more than one million followers on TikTok and posted videos where they danced or made jokes. In addition to jail sentences, each was fined almost $19,000.