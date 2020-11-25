Argentinian Football Icon Diego Maradona Dies in Buenos Aires

Sputnik is live from Buenos Aires, which has been shattered by news that national – and global – football icon Diego Maradona died on Wedsneday, aged 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
In mid-November, Maradona was discharged from the private Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires, following a successful emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.
Maradona played for Barcelona and Napoli during his club career, winning two Serie A titles playing for the Italian side.
He netted 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing them in four World Cups.
Since his retirement at the age of 37, he has managed a number of clubs.
He managed teams in the United Arab Emirates and Mexico and was in charge of Gimnasia y Esgrima in Argentina's top flight at the time of his death.
All comments
Show new comments (0)