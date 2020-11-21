'Completely Unknown' Names of Egyptian Star Constellations Reportedly Found in Ancient Temple

Efforts to restore a millennia-old Egyptian temple located in the vicinity of Luxor yielded some surprising discoveries related to the ancients' astronomical observations, the Daily Express reports.
According to the newspaper, as archaeologists managed to discover "original paintings and hieroglyphics" on the temple's walls, they also found descriptions of star constellations, both known – such as the Big Dipper and the Orion, known to the ancient Egyptians as Mesekhtiu and Sah respectively – and previously unheard of.
"They were previously undetected under the soot and are now being exposed piece by piece", said Egyptologist Professor Christian Leitz from the University of Tubingen. "Here we have found, for example, the names of ancient Egyptian constellations, which were previously completely unknown."
One of the constellations in question, for example, was called "Apedu n Ra" ("the geese of Ra," with Ra being an ancient Egyptian god of sun), but since its description apparently wasn't accompanied by any images, it makes discerning which stars the text is referring to problematic.
The temple was first excavated in the 20th century by the late French Egyptologist Serge Sauneron who, as the newspaper notes, "recognized the significance of the inscriptions, but was unable to interpret them as they were beneath thick layers of soot and bird excrement".
"The hieroglyphics that Sauneron explored were often only very roughly chiselled out, the details only applied by painting them in colour", Professor Leitz remarked. "This means that only preliminary versions of the inscriptions had been researched. Only now do we get a picture of the final version."
