Marvel Studios to Start Shooting ‘Black Panther’ Sequel in July, Reports Claim

Boseman, 43, died in late August after a four-year struggle with colon cancer.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, shooting for the film will start in the US city of Atlanta and last some six months.
Marvel Studios has not explained how the movie would be produced without Boseman, saying only that CGI would not be used to include the deceased actor in the film.
The cast of the sequel will reportedly include Tenoch Huerta, who stars in Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico,” who will play the role of one of the villains.
“Black Panther” (2018) by Ryan Coogler is the 18th movie in the legendary Marvel Cinematic Universe, which tells the story of T’Challa, the recently crowned king of the fictional African country Wakanda who also turns into a superhero.
