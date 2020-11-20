BTS’ Jungkook is Named 'Sexiest International Man 2020' by People's Readers

People’s readers named South Korean K-pop star Jungkook the ‘Sexiest International Man’ of 2020, making the musician the first ever person to win the title in this newly-launched category.
The poll, which was conducted for around a month, has seen a fierce competition between Ireland’s Paul Mescal, Wales’ Matthew Rhys, Australia’s Keith Urban and Canadian actor Dan Levy.
However, the title has now landed in the hands (virtually, of course) of the 23-year-old singer, who is widely known to the world outside his native South Korea, as a vocalist starring in the band BTS. The seven-member group has recently climbed to the number-one spot in the US’ Billboard Hot 100 chart with its single ‘Dynamite’.
The band, however, lost the People’s ‘Sexiest Chart Topper’ nomination to Harry Styles, English singer and songwriter.
Meanwhile, the main ‘Sexiest Man Alive 2020’ title was given to Black Panther actor Micheal B. Jordan, with the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford saying that it was the 33-year-old American’s activism as part of the Black Lives Matter movement that contributed to his win.
“After a difficult year, we wanted to find somebody who provides that balance of escapism and comfort and inspiration. And we really felt that Mike did that. It doesn't hurt that he's extremely hot as well,” Wakeford told CNN.
