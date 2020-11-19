Whitney Houston's Stepson Bobby Brown Jr. Found Dead Aged 28

The son of R&B singer Bobby Brown and a stepson of singer Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown Jr., 28, was found dead in Los Angeles, Fox News reported Wednesday.
Citing law enforcement, the channel states that Brown was found dead during a police response to a medical emergency call.
The report makes no mention of the cause of death or any other details surrounding the accident.
Brown's Jr. brother Landon allegedly confirmed the death on Instagram, posting a photo of his brother and texting: "I love you forever King."
Brown's Jr. sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, was found unconscious with brain damage in a bathtub in 2015 and died after spending months in a coma.
His ex-stepmother, Whitney Houston, died in 2012 at age 48. She drowned in a bathtub with several drugs found in her system.
