12:51 GMT14 November 2020
    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple underage girls by Jeffrey Epstein, 2 July 2020, in New York

    Sex Predator Epstein's Ex-Lover Battles to Keep Dynamite New 'Sex Files' From Being Made Public

    Society
    Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested in July over charges of grooming and sex trafficking minors in 1994-97, made a failed attempt in October to block the release of court files which were part of a 2016 defamation deposition she gave for a 2016 civil suit filed by one of Epstein’s accusers.

    Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged pimp of the late billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly launched a legal effort to retain the shroud of secrecy around another trove of reportedly explosive files pertaining to her sex life, writes The Sun.

    The 58-year old British socialite claims transcripts of a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre would influence her forthcoming criminal trial if released.

    Maxwell, Epstein's one-time lover and close associate, who has been behind bars in a Brooklyn prison cell since her arrest in early July in New Hampshire, attempted a similar line of defence earlier.

    In October, the deceased tycoon’s alleged “madam” tried and failed to block the release of court files that were part of a 2016 defamation lawsuit brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre after Maxwell branded her a liar.

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court

    Her lawyers had appealed a July court ruling to allow the release of transcripts of two depositions arguing that releasing them would jeopardise her right to a fair trial. Yet judges determined the public had a right to access the documents.
    However, the second batch of transcripts, writes the outlet, is expected to contain even more details, shedding light on Maxwell's private life and alleged links to Epstein’s sex-peddling operation.

    Maxwell's lawyer Laura A. Menninger was quoted as saying:

    "There can be no doubt that matters concerning Ms Maxwell’s case have been excessively and extensively reported. The press, the government, and plaintiff have made every effort to try Ms Maxwell as a proxy for the now deceased Mr Epstein.The prejudice caused by the flood of coverage that comes with every new unsealing event in this case cannot be overstated."

    Epstein Accuser Branded ‘Fantasist’

    In transcripts of one of the now unsealed files on the docket, Maxwell branded Virginia a liar 28 times and said she was an "awful fantasist".

    According to a legal source quoted by The Sun, Prince Andrew’s name, albeit blanked out in sections of the files, reportedly was mentioned as Maxwell was questioned about the Duke of York’s link to Giuffre, whom he has strongly denied having an intimate relationship with.

    The royal, who has found himself in the crosshairs over his relationship with the paedophile Epstein, is accused by alleged sex trafficking victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre of having slept with her on at least three occasions while she was still underage.

    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew

    In extracts that are made public, writes the outlet, the lawyer David Boies asked Maxwell if Virginia Roberts Giuffre was underage when she reportedly gave Epstein massages.

    In response, the woman says:

    "I don’t really remember Virginia around that time. Only in the most general terms. It would be somebody who would give him a ­massage, and that’s it."
    In this June 5, 1991 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at Epsom Racecourse. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
    In this June 5, 1991 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at Epsom Racecourse. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.

    Six federal charges have to date been brought against Ghislaine Maxwell, including perjury in previous testimonies, and the procurement of underage girls for disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell last year.

    If found guilty, Maxwell could face 35 years behind bars.

    The socialite has consistently denied any wrongdoing and says she had distanced herself from the convicted paedophile more than a dozen years ago.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
