Matthew Perry Says 'Friends' Reunion Scheduled for March

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry says he will return to his role of Chandler Bing in the sitcom, loved by millions of people around the world, in March 2021.
The actor wrote a post on Twitter, saying the shooting of Friends is "rescheduled for the beginning of March" after postponement of the one-off unscripted special because of the coronavirus pandemic.
— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020
The long-awaited reunion was supposed to be launched on the HBO Max streaming service in May 2020, but the filming has been repeatedly delayed thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, that shut down all production of movies in Spring 2020.
The Friends cast of Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc will reunite at the original Friends soundstage — Stage 24, at Warner Bros after a 16-year break.
According to HBO Max, the episode is expected to be filmed in the studio with a live audience.
All comments
Show new comments (0)