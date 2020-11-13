Elon Musk Tweets 'Something Bogus is Going On' as He Obtains Conflicting COVID Test Results

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that he had received conflicting coronavirus test results over the course of one day, saying that two of the tests came back negative, while the other two were positive.
Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020
Responding to a tweet from a follower, the entrepreneur revealed that he had the symptoms of a typical cold and that it was nothing unusual.
Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020
The tech maverick later tweeted that he will get tested by separate labs; the results will be available in 24 hours.
If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020
Previously, Musk had called several times for an end to coronavirus lockdown measures, saying that we should consider population life-months lost from lockdowns and other restrictions versus life-months lost from any given disease.
