Register
22:09 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lot 558, Crescent Earth rising beyond the Moon’s barren horizon, July 26- August 7, 1971. ALFRED WORDEN [APOLLO 15]. Estimate: £2,000-3,000 Lot 75, First US Spacewalk, Ed White’s EVA over Texas, June 3-7, 1965. JAMES MCDIVITT [GEMINI IV]. Estimate: £1,200-1,800 Lot 210, First human-taken photograph of the Planet Earth, December 21-27, 1968. WILLIAM ANDERS [APOLLO 8]. Estimate: £3,000-5,000

    ‘Golden Age of Space Exploration’: Thousands of Original NASA Images Go to Auction

    Christie's
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081133702_883:0:3550:1500_1200x675_80_0_0_c156953122228e5c690bcd192090ec14.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202011111081133734-golden-age-of-space-exploration-thousands-of-original-nasa-images-go-to-auction/

    Around 2,400 vintage NASA photographs, including the only original photograph of astronaut Neil Armstrong on the moon, are now available for bidding at British auction house Christie’s.

    A recent news release from Christie’s announced that, from November 6 to November 20, the London-based auction house would be featuring “700 lots, comprising approximately 2,400 vintage original photographs showcasing the artistic heritage of the golden age of space exploration when NASA, and its astronaut-photographers, captured the first forays into space and onto the surface of another world.”

    The auction event, dubbed “Voyage to Another World: The Victor Martin-Malburet Photograph Collection,” was touted as the “most comprehensive private collection of NASA photographs ever presented at auction,” including images from the US space agency’s early Mercury missions, the “technical advances” of the Gemini and Lunar Orbiter and the “triumphs” of Apollo.

    “The astronauts are often portrayed as great scientists and heroes, but rarely are they
    hailed as some of the most significant photographers of all time. The early pioneers of Mercury and Gemini were given as a canvas space and the Earth; the Apollo astronauts an alien world,” noted Victor Martin-Malburet, the collection’s curator.

    According to the release, astronauts were instructed on how to use the analog cameras by NASA, Hasselblad, Kodak and Zeiss photography specialists, as well as Life and National Geographic photographers.

    “From the thin protections of their space capsules and EMUs (Extravehicular Mobility Units), they captured, with skill and daring, photographs which immediately embraced the iconography of the sublime, inspiring awe and wonder,” Martin-Malburet added.

    Lot estimates range from $1,060 (£800) to $40,000 (£30,000).

    Lot 345 in particular features the only original photograph of Armstrong on the moon. The image, taken by astronaut Buzz Aldrin sometime between July 16 and July 24 in 1969, is expected to be worth at least $40,000 (£30,000) alone.

    Christie’s noted Martin-Malburet’s collection “includes a corresponding catalogue which, thanks to the mission transcripts made available by NASA, retraces mankind’s first journey to another world step by step.”

    Related:

    'Clean And Disinfect Frequently': CDC Issues New Thanksgiving Guide Amid Spike in US COVID-19 Cases
    Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Two Explosive-Laden Boats Deployed by Houthis - Report
    Videos: Tropical Storm Eta Set for Direct Impact on Florida’s Gulf Coast
    Boris Johnson's Director of Communications Resigns From Post Amid Ongoing Disputes
    Nearly 20% of COVID-19 Survivors Develop Mental Illness, Study Finds
    Tags:
    Neil Armstrong, NASA, Christie's, space, auction
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse