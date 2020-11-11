Register
22:09 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Depression

    Nearly 20% of COVID-19 Survivors Develop Mental Illness, Study Finds

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    225
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105221/62/1052216238_0:227:1920:1307_1200x675_80_0_0_bc5fd3a46356ea6239006c2bb5489738.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202011111081133302-nearly-20-of-covid-19-survivors-develop-mental-illness-study-finds/

    New research suggests that almost 1 in 5 patients who contract COVID-19 are later diagnosed with psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, depression or insomnia.

    The study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, was based on a study of electronic health records from 62,254 individuals who contracted the novel coronavirus. 

    Researchers tracked the patients three months after their COVID-19 diagnosis and compared their mental health diagnoses to those of thousands of other patients with differing conditions, such as the flu and broken bones. 

    The findings revealed that 18% of the sampled COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with a psychiatric illness, while only 13% of those with the flu and 12.7% of those with a fracture were diagnosed with mental illness.

    The researchers also found that 5.8% of the COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with a mental disorder for the first time, compared to 2.8% and 2.5% of patients with the flu and a fracture, respectively.

    The most common psychiatric illness diagnosis among COVID-19 patients was anxiety, including adjustment disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Mood disorders, such as depression, and insomnia were the next most-common diagnoses.

    In addition, researchers identified significantly higher risks of dementia in COVID-19 patients. Dementia is associated with loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities.

    "We urgently need research to investigate the causes and identify new treatments," said University of Oxford psychiatry professor Paul Harrison, the lead study author, the BBC reported.

    The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without one.

    Dr. Michael Bloomfield at University College London, who was not involved in the study, told the BBC that the link between COVID-19 and mental illness was probably due to "a combination of the psychological stressors associated with this particular pandemic and the physical effects of the illness.”

    However, Jo Daniels at the University of Bath said that additional research must be completed before drawing any concrete conclusions.

    "We should be aware that poorer psychological outcomes are common in those who experience physical health problems of any nature," she told the BBC.

    "Being acutely or chronically unwell is simply a difficult experience,” Daniels added.

    Related:

    UK Coronavirus Weekly Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 For First Time Since June Spike
    Fed Leaves US Rates Unchanged, Says Coronavirus Still Determines Course of US Economy
    Protests Against Coronavirus Lockdown in Leipzig, Germany
    Denmark Locks Down Entire Region in Response to Coronavirus Mutation
    Pfizer Says Developed Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate With Over 90% Success Rate
    Tags:
    mental illness, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse