Register
22:08 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Depression and suicide

    US Election Results Could Impact Voters’ Mental Health, Study Finds

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    960
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080419654_0:55:1920:1135_1200x675_80_0_0_1a814dcb27824d0e14c8c6bb28b22f3d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202011101081122118-us-election-results-could-impact-voters-mental-health-study-finds/

    A team of researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) have warned health care providers that they may see a deterioration of mental health among some of their patients following the US 2020 presidential election, based on an analysis of voter mental health after the previous election.

    The findings, which were recently published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, are based on an analysis of US residents’ mental health following the 2016 presidential election.

    By analyzing the responses of 499,201 adults surveyed in the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System between May 2016 and May 2017, the researchers concluded that in states won by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, the average monthly number of days of poor mental health per adult increased from 3.35 days in October 2016 to 3.85 days in December 2016, one month after the election took place.

    “It’s possible the mental health worsening in the Clinton states had been exacerbated by the largely unexpected nature of the loss - at least according to pre-election polls,” study author Brandon Yan told Medical News Today.

    According to the researchers, the analysis thus revealed that there were 54.6 million extra days of poor mental health in December 2016 among the more than 100 million adults living in states won by Clinton. The analysis also indicated that there was no significant change in mental health among Americans in states where US President Donald Trump received the most votes.

    Clinical psychologist Lynn Bufka, who was not involved in the study, is not surprised by the study’s findings, HealthDay News reported.

    "People had a lot of emotional investment in the 2016 election, and the current outcome as well," Bufka noted. "They really want certain outcomes, and if they don't get what they want it can be very, very disappointing."

    Based on the study results, researchers believe that health care providers should be mindful of the possibility of worsening mental health among patients following the recent election as well.

    “Clinicians should consider that elections could cause at least transitory increases in poor mental health and tailor patient care accordingly,” Yan told Medical News Today.

    "Elections may not seem like events that would themselves impact public health, but this study shows us that we should pay attention to their health effects,” Yan added.

    Related:

    The Milky Way Hosts 300 Million Potentially Habitable Planets, Says New NASA Study
    US Counties With Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates Overwhelmingly Voted for Trump - Study
    Cause of Ancient Volcanic Eruptions Lasting Tens of Millions of Years Identified by New Study
    Asymptomatic Patient Shed Infectious COVID-19 Particles For at Least 70 Days - Study
    UK Health Experts to Study Aspirin's Effect as Potential COVID-19 Treatment
    Tags:
    mental health, Election, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse