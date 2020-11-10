Register
    Actress Kate Capshaw (C), and daughters Mikaela George Spielberg (L) and Destry Allyn Spielberg (R) attend EIF Women?s Cancer Research Fund?s 16th Annual ?An Unforgettable Evening? presented by Saks Fifth Avenue at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 2, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California

    Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Says Career in Porn Has Positively Impacted Her Life

    © AFP 2020 / Joe Scarnici
    Society
    by
    12311
    Mikaela was adopted at birth by the acclaimed director and his wife Kate Capshaw. The young woman has previously said that her parents approve of her job and were “intrigued” when she told them about her desire to work in the adult film industry.

    Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela said her career in porn has positively affected her life. In an interview with The Daily Beast, the 24-year-old said she is enjoying her work. "It’s giving me a whole new life-affirming way to be. It opened up a gateway into being able to dance. The best part of it has been that anytime I want to I can just go into work, and go dance”, Mikaela told The Daily Beast.

    Mikaela is a webcam model. She said she doesn’t have sex with another person on camera. All her videos show her performing solo acts. The young woman, who previously battled alcohol and substance addiction after suffering sex abuse at a young age, said she is now in the middle of a "healing process" that has saved her life.

    "I felt like had I not done the work I needed to do on myself, and on my relationships, I would have been dead within the year", she said.

    ​Mikaela revealed that after nine months in the adult film industry she realised that she prefers soft content to hardcore and that her long-term goal in the adult film industry is "to work with a company that does passion-oriented content".

    When she announced her decision to do porn in February, she said she no longer wanted to depend on her parents. Speaking with The Daily Beast, she said her work allows her to be "100 percent in charge of" her own life in a way that is "creative" and "not destructive".

    Will she follow in her father’s footsteps and become a director? The young woman says her ultimate goal is to start painting.

    "I would want to do the art direction and not the actual direction. My end goal for my life is to start painting again, and sex work is a way to get to a spot where I’m secure in my finances to paint. I really do enjoy performing though, so I’m probably going to be a performer for the rest of my life. I love it that much", Mikaela said.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Suelta La Sopa (@sueltalasopatv)

    Related:

    Steven Spielberg’s Porn-Actress Daughter Brags on Instagram She ‘Just Celebrated a Week Sober’
    sex workers, Steven Spielberg, porn
